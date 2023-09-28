McMaster Aquatics has added Masters swimming classes to their roster of aquatic clubs and services

M cMaster Aquatics recently began offering a Masters swimming class.

Masters swimming is for those who are looking to improve their overall swimming form and technique. Through McMaster Aquatics, certified competitive swimming coaches will work with athletes to correct their stroke and technique.

Through McMaster Aquatics, certified competitive swimming coaches will work with athletes to correct their stroke and technique.

Per the program’s page on the McMaster Athletics and Recreation website, the group is aimed at swimmers who are able to swim a straight distance of at least 100m comfortably.

These classes run for 12 weeks, running from Sept. 18 all the way until Dec. 22. A semester's worth of lessons will cost athletes $150 to participate, with lessons occurring all throughout the week.

A semester's worth of lessons will cost athletes $150 to participate, with lessons occurring all throughout the week.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the program runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., while Tuesday classes go from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday from 8:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. For weekend times, the group is scheduled to meet on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Sundays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

McMaster Aquatics also offers several other services and clubs. Some services include recreational swim times, National Lifeguard re-certification courses, and private lessons. Clubs that are associated with McMaster Aquatics include the Lifeguard Competitive Lifesaving Team and the Synchronized Swim Club.

For McMaster students, services such as recreational swim times are free of cost. Recreational swim times can be found on the McMaster Aquatics Instagram.

For students who want to enjoy McMaster Aquatics services without the commitment to a club, intramurals are a great option. McMaster Aquatics offers intramural innertube basketball and innertube water polo.