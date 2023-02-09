McMaster athletes are all hands-on deck this Think Pink Week 

McMaster sports teams and the Mac Athletes Care organization come together to raise money and awareness for breast cancer

Raising money for breast cancer is an annual tradition for McMaster University sports teams. After fundraising online for the past two years, McMaster’s Think Pink Week returned in-person this year from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21., making it even more remarkable with the diversity of teams involved.

At McMaster, sports teams can be organized at the U-Sports, Ontario University Athletics or club level. Competing within different governing bodies can mean different amounts of social media exposure and inclusion.

This Think Pink Week kicked off with several vibrant Instagram posts from McMaster sports teams at every level — from women’s basketball, track and field, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s rugby, to sailing, rowing, cheerleading, field hockey, figure skating and nordic ski.

The photoshoots were spearheaded by student leaders from the Mac Athletes Care organization. Think Pink Coordinator and women’s volleyball player, Christina Stratford, highlighted the importance of including so many Marauder teams.

“A lot of people have brought up how OUA and club teams don’t necessarily get as much representation [as U Sports teams], so [when organizing] the photoshoot, we sent it out to all the Instagrams and as many teams as possible,” explained Stratford.

The united social media presence from these teams resulted in over 1,000 Instagram likes. More importantly, this gesture opened the door for these players to get involved in fundraising booths throughout the week. The president of Mac Athletes Care and a women’s basketball player, Mia Spadafora, spoke with the Silhouette about creating opportunities for every athlete to get involved.

“People forget that men can also have breast cancer and get breast cancer. . . It’s important to have the men’s teams involved to show support but also to give them an opportunity to share their story if someone in their life or a loved one is suffering from this as well,” said Spadafora.

Think Pink Week also featured two volleyball games on Jan. 18 and concluded with two basketball games on Jan. 21. A fundraising booth was available at every event, selling baked goods, t-shirts, pink ribbons and raffle tickets in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.

During the final men’s basketball game, five student athletes cut and donated their hair during half time. The half-time show also featured an exciting performance from the Mac Dance Competitive Team.

“We figured it would be cool to have something going along with the haircutting, so having the dance team come out was a really unique experience and something that we’ll definitely continue – whether it’s dance, or cheerleading or some other club – to include in those events because again, I think it brought out more engagement,” explained Stratford.

Although Think Pink Week has come to an end, the student athlete community continues to seek out leadership opportunities relating to health and advocacy.