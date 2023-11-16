McMaster baseball highlighted in OUA all-star list

After a whirlwind season, the McMaster University men's baseball team earned seven all-star awards signifying the programs growth and bright future

I n the 2022 season, the Marauders struggled to find form. The season saw them win only four games while losing ten.

As the team geared up for the 2023 season, they looked to improve their previous year's record and find better form. During the regular season of play, the Marauders were able to see improvements, though they had a wide variety of results. The team was able to finish the season with seven wins and nine losses, a much better record compared to the year prior.

After an improved regular season, the playoffs were where the team also put their skills on full display. In the Ontario University Athletics West regionals, the team was able to pick up big wins over Brock University and University of Guelph.

Unfortunately, the team was unable to push their season further as they fell to the University of Toronto in the OUA semifinals, with a score of 1-6. Despite an early playoff exit, the Marauders were able to walk away with numerous OUA all-star honours to commemorate a solid season.

The team collected seven all-star awards in total. Kayan Alazem, a first-year outfielder, and Matt Underwood, a third-year catcher, achieved OUA first-team honours.

Outfielder Justin Meade, first baseman Ethan Seymour, and infielder Maclean Van Raay were able to earn OUA second team honours. Shortstops Anthony Polowick and Nicolas Velocci also received OUA second team honours.

These all star honours highlights the success this team has had over this year's season, and signifies a season well done. For head coach Adam Strongman and the players who received these awards, they can be proud of the season they've had.

With Polowick and Seymour in the McMaster' 2024 graduating class, the team will likely look to fill these spots in the coming year. As they enter the offseason, the baseball team will have plenty of achievements to celebrate with lots of opportunity to grow.