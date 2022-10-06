McMaster baseball team splits series against tough Windsor opponent

Marauders rebound from a blowout loss with a win thanks to some unexpected contributors

The men’s baseball season is well underway with the final regular season game taking place on Oct. 2.

The Marauders faced the Windsor Lancers in a well-matched double header last weekend on Sep. 24. The Lancers outrank McMaster University for tenth place in the Ontario University Athletics standings with a record of four wins and six losses. The Marauders were eleventh in the OUA standings as of Sep. 29 with two wins and five losses.

The first game between the two teams wrapped up early in the fifth inning with a tough 14 to four loss for McMaster. The mercy rule took effect and the game ended in the fifth inning once the Lancers led by ten.

McMaster managed to bounce back in the second game, winning 11 to eight in a seven-inning affair. The Marauders were able to make critical adjustments between games, cleaning up on the defensive end and generating momentum from their offence.

Rookie pitcher, Benjamin Cook, played a key role in the team’s comeback victory. Cook came in midway during the first game and continued his strong pitching performance in the second game.

“This is pretty much my first opportunity to pitch for the team this year, so getting into the [first] game was really nice. And then getting into a situation where I really got to [perform] my best and show what I can do, it means a lot,” said Cook.

As the pitching change put a stop to the walks, McMaster’s performance on the offensive side continued to heat up. Adam Strongman, the head coach, took notice of the increased offensive production as a result of the spark provided by the pitching staff.

“Confidence was building [in the last few innings]. I would say that it started to go when the pitching flipped . . . As the pitching got better, the runs got better,” explained Strongman.

McMaster ran into a little bit of trouble, pitching-wise, when a few close calls didn’t go their way in the middle innings and the team found themselves in a loaded bases situation in the midst of their tight game. However, Cook managed to close out the inning unscathed, proving himself once more.

“I sort of got in my own head. But after that last walk, I got to myself and said “Okay you’re better than this. You can throw strikes. You know what to do.” Then it’s just about commanding my stuff and throwing [the way] I know how to,” explained Cook.

The rookie played a big role in the series split, allowing the offense to climb back in the game and keeping the team from losing their footing in the standings.

Next up, the Marauders face one of the most difficult opponents they will endure this season in the top-ranked Guelph Gryphons on Sep. 31 in a double-header at home. The Marauders look for a strong defensive start against the offense-heavy team.

The Marauders will later finish their regular season back against the Lancers in a second double-header on the road. To follow along with the Marauders as they wrap up their season, visit their Instagram or Twitter. The team’s upcoming schedule is available here.