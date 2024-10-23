McMaster Homecoming brings students together through music

This article is a part of the Silhouette Photo-Journalism series.

Before the concert starts, we wait in anticipation for the concert to begin. Phones line the view as DJ Migz walks on.

Migz ends his performance with the crowd’s heartbeat synced to his turntable, every beat landing with the feet of the crowd. He tells the crowd to wave their phones as he walks out.

Lil Tecca ignites the crowd as soon as he walks on stage. He gives everything he has into the performance, bringing the crowd to a heightened level of excitement.

Students reach into the stage. Lil Tecca’s energy seeps through the crowd. I feel people pushing to the front.

Students line the barricade to get a better view. BSB field is packed.

Lil Tecca ends his performance with his 2019 viral hit Ransom and the crowd sings it for him. Every word sung by the crowd deafens the speakers.

Students push to the front as Lil Tecca performs Ransom. He asks the crows to move back as students begin to fall.

Lift Church hands out water to the crowd. Much needed in the heat of the concert. Relief is felt in the breath of the Mac as people move back and hydrate.

Loud Luxury amazes when people thought they were finished. Pyrotechnics reignited the crowd when people though they were done.

The light show ensued. Loud Luxury united the crowd in one last song. Everyone is singing. The McMaster community feels united.