McMaster intramurals opens winter with strengthened EDI focus

A look at what sports will run this winter through the intramurals program, and how its programming supports equity, diversity and inclusion for all participants

T he McMaster athletics and recreation department has just kicked off the winter league for intramural sports. This semester features a variety of sports to participate in, including indoor cricket, dodgeball, innertube water polo and many others.

The leagues began as early as Jan. 12, 2025, giving McMaster students a space to play as the semester began. McMaster’s intramurals offer a variety of categories for participants of different skill levels. These range from PlayFun, for which cooperation and learning of the sport is the main focus, along with PlayCompetitve, for which, as the name would suggest, scoring and winning is the main focus.

There are also open, co-recreational, women’s and men’s leagues for participants to choose from. Open leagues have no gender-based roster requirements. Co-recreational leagues allow players of all gender identities to share a roster, while women’s and men’s leagues provide spaces specifically for women-identifying and men-identifying players to form their respective teams.

These league styles and rosters are just one way Andrea Maxwell, the inclusion and gender equity advocate for McMaster Intramurals, has aimed to make intramurals more inclusive.

Maxwell creates programming in which all players feel welcome.

“So my role is fairly new. It focuses on creating a welcoming an actively inclusive environment within sports and I really aim to increase participation particularly among groups who have been discouraged from playing sports like marginalized groups such as people with minority gender identities, disabilities, sexualities, other cultures or races,” said Maxwell.

One of the main aspects of providing a welcoming space has been the introduction of the aforementioned open league. Providing a league with no gender-based requirements has opened the door to more people to enjoy intramurals at McMaster.

“We also have an open league where you don't have to identify with any gender identity at all, which is really a step forward. I know a lot of other universities don't really have that at any level of their sports, but this is an opportunity. You don't have to fit in a box to be able to play and be welcomed with our program,” said Maxwell.

In addition, Maxwell has helped to facilitate single-day tournaments which provide a space for marginalized groups. These events also aim to provide a space for people who may not be signed up for intramurals and who may want to try a new sport.

“We have a wheelchair basketball tournament coming later in the semester. We have an International Women's Day tournament coming up, a Black History Month tournament; We have a lot going on just trying to reach as many different groups on campus as possible just to encourage them to play. We want you here, you're welcome here, it's a safe space,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell's efforts are aimed at making members of the McMaster intramurals community feel more welcomed, as well as to decrease any nervousness preventing people from joining. For Maxwell, the rewards of joining intramurals are immense.

“I know some people may be nervous to play intramurals, but I would say if you can go for it, it's a fun time. We have prizes, of course, but I guess the real prize is, you know, the friendships, the time and space to get active. It's a rewarding experience,” said Maxwell.

McMaster intramurals has aimed to provide a space for everyone to participate. Anyone can play and enjoy their time while doing so. If you are interested in participating in any of the single day tournaments, information can be found on the intramurals leagues' website.