McMaster karate instructor Sensei Phil McColl inducted into the Canadian Black Belt Hall of Fame, following years of significant contributions to martial arts in Canada

A t the end of 2024, McMaster karate instructor Sensei Phil McColl was inducted into the Canadian Black Belt Hall of Fame. Sensei McColl has been an influential figure in the martial arts program at McMaster for over forty years, displaying unwavering amounts of commitment and dedication to his students.

Sensei McColl's journey began in 1975 at the age of 24 where he began training under the guidance of Sensei Don Warrener in Goju Ryu karate. He has since then expanded his skill set and become proficient in other martial arts such as Kobudo, Jujitsu, Muay Thai and other styles of karate.

After countless years of training, he earned the title of ninth-degree black belt (Kudan) in January 2023. Kudan is the second highest black belt rank in Goju Ryu.

Sensei McColl started teaching at McMaster in 1984. Over the past forty years he has been encouraging students to study karate, citing valuable skills such as resilience and diligence that come with learning a martial art.

Ever since he started, Sensei McColl has been dedicated to building an environment which spreads the shared values of martial arts. He has been largely responsible for fostering a supportive martial arts community at McMaster that allows students to not only prosper in karate, but their day-to-day lives as well.

Heidi Obrien, instructional programs coordinator at McMaster University, has previously expressed her gratitude for Sensei McColl's work at McMaster. She maintains that Sensei McColl has been an invaluable mentor for students of diverse backgrounds. His approachable and passionate teaching style have made him a valuable figure in the McMaster community.

In addition to teaching, Sensei McColl participated in the World Karate Organization World Championships in 1994. There, Sensei McColl was able to showcase his proficiency in Goju Ryu on the international stage. There, he also coached the McMaster women's kata team to a first place finish.

Sensei McColl still holds classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, welcoming participants from all skill levels.