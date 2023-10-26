McMaster launches new female athlete health program

McMaster Performance and Women’s Athletic Leadership Committee’s new program supports female athletes by offering educational resources and events

O n Oct. 11, McMaster Performance and the McMaster Women’s Athletic Leadership Committee announced the launch of the McMaster Female Athlete Health Program on their Instagram.

In their post, the groups explained that the initiative is focused on informing female athletes on how to better their health and athletic performance. Part of MFAHP includes providing educational events on these topics, such as nutrition, breast health and the hormone cycle.

The MFAHP plans to support female athletes’ health and performance by providing resources for them and connecting them with others in the community.

In line with the initiative, the MFAHP will be hosting two educational nights on Oct. 26 and Nov. 30.

The first of the events was held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ivor Wynne Centre in room E201. There was discussion on strength training and the hormone cycle, featuring guest speakers Alena Luciani, founder of the performance coaching service Training2XL, and Alysha D’Souza, a McMaster University PhD candidate in the Department of Kinesiology.

While guest speakers have yet to be announced for the Nov. 30 event, the topic will be related to nutrition, performance and self-image.

Students can register for the session free of charge on the MFAHP page.

The MFAHP program represents an excellent opportunity for McMaster female athletes to connect over shared experiences and grow their knowledge about their personal health, wellbeing and performance.