McMaster Museum of Art hosts workshop for creative growth

Combining art and coaching on fostering positive mindset change, McMaster's Museum of Art workshop offers a unique perspective on future-focused thinking

O n Jan. 23, 2025 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the McMaster Museum of Art hosted Reimagining Mindsets for the Future, an interactive workshop designed to help participants explore new ways of thinking and approaching challenges. By blending visual arts, group coaching and education, the event aimed to inspire personal growth and equip attendees with tools and strategies to stay positive and navigate uncertainty in today’s world.

Co-created by executive, leadership and team coach, Amanda Calzolaio, alongside Nicole Knibb, a senior educator at the McMaster Museum of Art, the workshop took place in the museum’s gallery space. Attendees were invited to engage with art, participate in discussions and reflect on how mindset shifts could shape their perspectives on the future.

Calzolaio and Knibb, drawing on their experience in coaching and arts education, designed the workshop to integrate three core elements: visual arts, group coaching and education. According to Calzolaio, this blend creates a “dynamic interplay” that deepens awareness and fosters connection.

“Art allows for expression of values, perspectives and identity. Education invites new knowledge. And coaching deepens the awareness of self, others and the world. So, collectively, these components shift mindsets and inform how we see ourselves and the world,” explained Calzolaio.

Art played a significant role in fostering self-awareness and connection during the workshop, with the museum environment enhancing the experience.

“Being in the gallery, surrounded by artwork, creates a unique space for reflection and connection. It’s a really great way to get to know yourself, your place in the world and be with other people in the same space,” said Knibb.

The workshop also placed a strong focus on the concept of futures thinking, a creative and analytical approach to envisioning what the future could look like and how to shape it positively.

“Artists are really good at seeing things others might not. They spot signals that help us think about what might happen and how to prepare for it,” said Knibb. “Futures work offers hope and optimism and encourages us to imagine better possibilities rather than focus on dystopias."

Artists are really good at seeing things others might not. They spot signals that help us think about what might happen and how to prepare for it. Nicole Knibb, Senior Educator: Academic & Professional Engagement

McMaster Museum of Art

The workshop also emphasized the importance of building momentum as part of future thinking, a concept central to the coaching process.

“In coaching, our goal is to move from the present into the future. Future thinking is about creating forward-facing momentum that’s relevant to each participant, helping them build a vision of what’s possible,” said Calzolaio.

For many participants, the workshop offered a chance to engage with new perspectives and rediscover creativity. “We want participants to leave with a sense of curiosity and connectedness—with themselves, others and the world. It’s about tapping into something they didn’t know was possible or maybe forgot about,” Calzolaio said.

We want participants to leave with a sense of curiosity and connectedness—with themselves, others, and the world. Amanda Calzolaio, Leadership and Team Coach

Knibb added that the museum's central location on campus makes it an ideal setting for such an event. “It’s accessible for students and others and it’s a great way for young people to spark creativity, imagination and optimism about the future,” she said.

As the second workshop in what the McMaster Museum of Art hopes will become an ongoing series, Calzolaio noted, “This is just the beginning. We hope to continue this work and bring it to even more people in the future." Reimagining Mindsets for the Future reflects the museum's commitment to blending arts-based education and group coaching to foster growth and collaboration.

Details about upcoming workshops and events can be found on the McMaster Museum of Art's social media and website.