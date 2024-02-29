McMaster President David Farrar announces he will be stepping down in 2025

David Farrar reflected on his presidency at McMaster University, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, carbon-zero footprint initiatives and connecting with the McMaster community

O n Jan. 16, 2024, it was annouced through DailyNews that David Farrar will be stepping down from his position as McMaster University’s president in 2025. The Silhouette spoke with Farrar to gain insight on his decision and his long career at McMaster.

Before coming to McMaster, Farrar was previously was provost at the University of British Columbia. Farrar initially returned to eastern Canada in 2017 because he planned to retire.

“[I] moved back to this part of the world because I was going to retire. [I] had acquired some land in the area and my partner and I were looking to build a house. McMaster had issues finding a provost and were looking for a provost and asked me if I would take that role on,” said Farrar.

Farrar shared that as president he couldn’t easily choose his favourite aspect of the role. He noted a highlight of his role is developing an academically stimulating environment that encourages faculty to excel and engaging with the McMaster community.

Farrar also shared that he enjoyed engaging with McMaster history and developing relationships with integral members of McMaster community. In 1969 the medical school at McMaster introduced the problem-based learning model. This method of learning provided students with a set of information and encouraged them to work through the information with their classmates.

“I would say the first and maybe the most interesting part of the job for the first couple of years was getting to know McMaster. I'm getting to know its long history. McMaster is an amazing university. It is a research powerhouse but it's also fundamentally changed the way students learn,” said Farrar.

However, along with the many of the rewarding moments at McMaster, there have also been challenges. Farrar noted that navigating funding in particular has been difficult. Farrar shared that McMaster is currently in a good financial position, but still is impacted all the same by the gross underfunding for Ontario post-secondary institutions.

Farrar has spent his time at McMaster to optimize the current budgets to provide the community with maximum resources.

“Dealing with the financial pressures and wanting to support both the student learning environment and the research environment, in a constrained budget model, was challenging. That was a lot of the time I spent in the first year to two years, was getting to know the budget model and looking for ways that the university can get the most out of the resources that it has,” said Farrar.

As he wraps up his time as president, Farrar shared that he has always imagined that when he steps down the university is set to continue to grow and improve. Farrar noted the resiliency of McMaster faculty throughout the unforeseen pandemic and highlighted the significant research contributions by the Health Sciences faculty. Farrar is certain that the excellence in research and education will continue to flourish through all of the faculties at McMaster.

“In many ways, all any of us want to do who take these jobs on is leave the place better than we found it. . .You're trying to move the university forward. We have really refocused on some big areas, both from the perspective of the research that we're doing [and] also the learning environment,” said Farrar.

Farrar shared that he hopes the university meets its goal of becoming carbon-zero, through the initiative Net Zero Carbon Roadmap. It is something he has prioritized in his presidency because he believes achieving this goal will send the message that it is feasible for others.

Farrar shared that, as per the tradition of president appointment, there is a council that will begin to seek out the next president. This council is composed of people that are selected by the Board of Governors and Senate. The selected individuals will begin to meet in June 2024.

“The colleagues that I've talked to all seem to say something between six and eight years was the sweet spot in these jobs. Then it's time to turn it over to somebody else who brings in a new set of passions and wants to move the university forward as well. So I think it is a natural time in the role to step down,” said Farrar.

As he reflects on his career and prepares for his retirement in June 2025, Farrar expressed that he loves McMaster and his role within the university has been immensely rewarding.