McMaster releases next steps for the use of generative AI in classrooms

McMaster community members share what they believe this report means for the community, particularly with regard to possible use of GenAI Turnitin

T o better understand how generative artificial intelligence could be used in educational settings at McMaster University, a Generative Artificial Intelligence in Teaching and Learning Task Force was created in May 2023. The finalized report was then released to the McMaster community by Susan Tighe, provost and vice-president (academic), in late September 2023.

Erin Aspenlieder, the coordinator for the task force and associate director at the Paul R. MacPherson Institute for Leadership, Innovation and Excellence in Teaching, first heard about ChatGPT in Nov. 2022 on a podcast. She had been fascinated with GenAI technology and was curious about what this could mean for educational settings. Since then she has been learning about GenAI and its many functions.

As Aspenlieder learned more and began to speak with the McMaster community, she found there were some who were excited about GenAI’s future while others were apprehensive.

Jovan Popovic, McMaster Students Union president, was brought onto the Task Force by Kim Dej, vice-provost (teaching and learning). Popovic and MSU vice president (education) Abigail Samuels were both task force members and were heavily involved in conversations surrounding implementing GenAI.

Popovic expressed in an interview with the Silhouette that the final report reads to him as a discouragement to the use of GenAI in classrooms. He believed that GenAI is one of the most powerful learning tools and he worried that, by discouraging its use, McMaster students may fall behind a society that is utilizing GenAI as a tool to assist learning.

Popovic also shared that he is disappointed that despite students being discouraged to use GenAI, one of the items included in the final report is the possible integration of GenAI Turnitin. Turnitin is a software that is utilized around the world to detect plagiarism by comparing work with resources that already exists.

Popovic has shared written statements of disagreement about the integration of GenAI Turnitin with both the task force and the broader McMaster community.

Popovic referenced a piece by the Washington Post that examined the negative influences of GenAI Turnitin in educational settings. He also highlighted his concern for students falsely accused of cheating by the software and wanted to make sure that something will be done to ensure these students are protected.

“The biggest concern at the immediate moment is the Turnitin AI detection software. The concern of academic integrity cases flying through the roof on students who really shouldn't be going through [it] . . . I strongly believe that this may not deter the dishonest from continuing to use such resources, but it will deter those who study with ethics, seeing it potentially as a frightening threat,” said Popovic.

Aspenlieder explained that McMaster is currently conducting a privacy risk assessment and cost/benefit analysis for the use of GenAI Turnitin and acknowledged that the software does come with some uncertainties. Currently, she says that its implementation at McMaster will be dependent on the results of the previously mentioned PIA and cost/benefit analysis.

Lucas Mei, a fourth-year linguistics student, shared in an interview with the Silhouette that he has been keeping up with the development of GenAI for a while. Despite being very impressed by the technology, he disliked its use in academics. He stated that he thought using GenAI tools, such as ChatGTP, in academics could often cause students to not problem-solve through their work by themselves.

Mei also expressed that when he read the task force's report he felt that the person who wrote the report may not necessarily be the most knowledgeable about GenAI. He attributed this impression to the fact that many people in higher positions are often unaware of the applications of advanced technology.

Ultimately, Mei hoped that as the university continues to look into GenAI there are people on the task force who can better speak to the understanding of newer AI.

“I'm hoping that someone [on the Task Force] is of our generation or a millennial . . . and can actually understand AI. I'm just really hoping for that. Because I've seen way too many times things completely fall through because of lack of expertise and poor management and egos getting in the way,” said Mei.

As the next steps begin to be explored McMaster students are encouraged to attend the November townhalls organized by the task force, which will be announced later in the semester.

If you are unable to attend the town halls Aspenlieder also shared they are working on the open feedback form and Popovic encouraged MSU students to reach out to Samuels and himself through their emails with any comments or concenrs.