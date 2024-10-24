McMaster students’ health and dental insurance blackout period lifted

With the blackout period now over, McMaster students are encouraged to review their coverage details and submit any outstanding claims to ensure reimbursement

T he blackout period for McMaster undergraduate students’ health and dental insurance, provided by the McMaster Students Union, has officially ended.

The blackout period is a temporary pause in insurance services at the beginning of each academic term. During this time, students may experience delays in accessing coverage as the insurance provider updates enrollment information for eligible students.

Health and dental insurance are provided as part of supplementary fees through the MSU, administered by ClaimSecure. The plan offers a range of benefits such as prescription coverage and extended healthcare, covering vision care and ambulance services. Dental coverage includes cleanings, exams, fillings and some major procedures.

Each full-time McMaster student enrolled in 18 units or more pays $136 for the dental insurance plan and $110 for the health insurance plan. All students are automatically enrolled but have the option to opt out of the plan each year before September 30 to receive a refund of the fees.

These benefits aim to supplement the Ontario Health Insurance Plan for domestic students. International students not covered by OHIP can use these services for more comprehensive healthcare access.

These benefits aim to supplement the Ontario Health Insurance Plan for domestic students. International students not covered by OHIP can use these services for more comprehensive healthcare access.

Now that the blackout period is lifted, students can submit electronic claims to be reimbursed for any expenses incurred during the blackout period through ClaimSecure. To take advantage of all their coverage, students are encouraged to review the guidelines outlined by the MSU and ClaimSecure.