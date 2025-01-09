McMaster students should care more about local government

The local government shapes your rent, your commute and your city, so students ought to care more about it

W hen you think about politics, your mind might immediately jump to federal elections, sweeping debates, or international diplomacy. But what about the city council meetings happening just down the street? For McMaster students, engaging with the local government is an opportunity to shape the environment where you live, study and work.

From the reliability of Hamilton’s public transit to the affordability of your rent, municipal policies directly affect the quality of life for students. Yet, voter turnout and civic engagement among young people in municipal elections remain staggeringly low. Why does this matter and what can you do about it?

Hamilton’s municipal government plays a critical role in areas that students interact with daily. Take public transit, for example. Many McMaster students rely on the Hamilton Street Railway to commute to campus or explore the city.

However, HSR faces challenges like route coverage, frequency of service and maintaining infrastructure to meet growing demand. Who oversees the HSR’s budget and operations? The local government.

Housing is another pressing concern. With Hamilton’s rental market seeing sharp increases, students are finding it harder to secure affordable housing. The city council has the power to implement policies that could alleviate this crisis, such as promoting the construction of affordable housing, offering incentives for student-focused developments, or introducing rent controls with careful economic considerations.

While rent controls can help address affordability, they must be balanced to avoid discouraging housing development or creating unintended consequences for the market.

Beyond transit and housing, the city manages critical services like waste collection, public safety and even climate initiatives. Whether it’s fixing potholes, expanding bike lanes, or addressing flooding risks, these decisions influence your everyday experience in Hamilton.

One reason why some students may shy away from local politics is a sense of detachment. You might feel like a temporary resident of Hamilton, especially if you’re living on campus or planning to move after graduation.

However, even if you’re only here for a few years, the decisions made by local leaders will affect your time at McMaster and the next wave of students after you. By advocating for change now, you leave behind a legacy that benefits not only yourself but also future students.

Another barrier is the perception that local politics are dull or inaccessible. City council meetings can seem bureaucratic, with long agendas and jargon-filled discussions.

However, understanding these processes is easier than you think. Most council updates and meeting minutes are available online. Many discussions centre on issues that directly impact your daily life, like bus schedules or parking policies.

Students have demonstrated their ability to drive change when they come together.

Students have demonstrated their ability to drive change when they come together. Just look at past advocacy efforts at McMaster. Campaigns around issues like campus safety and mental health services have led to tangible improvements.

A notable example is the establishment of the MSU service Maccess, a peer support service dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment for students with disabilities. Maccess aims to build and maintain a campus that celebrates, advocates and ensures inclusiveness of disability identities.

Engaging with local government doesn’t mean you have to run for office or dedicate hours to activism every week. You can get involved by following local news outlets and staying informed, making sure that you vote in elections, joining a McMaster club that focuses on advocacy, or even by attending a city council meeting or reaching out to your city councillor.

The MSU is also a great place to get involved with local decision making. It frequently engages with local and provincial governments on behalf of students, tackling issues like transit partnerships, housing and student health. By participating in MSU initiatives, you amplify your voice even further.

Ignoring local government won’t make its impact on your life disappear.

Ignoring local government won’t make its impact on your life disappear. On the contrary, it allows others, often those who don’t prioritize student needs, to shape the policies that govern your day-to-day experience. Caring about local politics means taking control of your environment, advocating for change and ensuring that student concerns are part of the conversation.

The choice is clear. You can either watch from the side-lines or step up and help drive the changes you want to see.