McMaster tennis captures OUA bronze medal

After a dominant performance in the Ontario University Athletics championships, the McMaster women’s tennis team lands a place on the podium

T he Ontario University Athletics tennis season began on Sept. 9 for the McMaster University men and women’s teams.

Unfortunately, both teams started the year with disheartening losses to the University of Toronto. As the season went on, the women’s team saw a few close losses to York University and Western University before scoring a big win against University of Ottawa. The men’s team saw a similar set of results, drawing victories and defeats against the same teams during their campaign.

On Oct. 6, both the women's and men's teams competed in the OUA championship located at Mayfair Toronto East.

The women’s team faced the Brock University Badgers as their opponent and were able secure a win for the match with a score of 7-0.

The women were able to compete in the tournament’s bronze medal match against the Western Mustangs, who previously beat the Marauders during the regular season. With a piece of hardware on the line, the Marauders were able to find their way to the podium with a dominant 6-1 victory.

The Marauder men's team faced Waterloo University in the first round. The match provided an early exit for the maroon and grey team when they were unable to secure a win. The second match of the championship competition saw the women’s team face a familiar foe, the University of Toronto. Unfortunately, McMaster was unable to beat the Varsity Blues, losing by a score of 2-5.

Though both teams will finish their year with a losing record, the women’s team was still able to end the season on a high note.

This achievement represents the Marauders’ women's teams second OUA bronze medal in the last two years. Looking ahead, this team will likely hope to build on their strong foundation in the off-season and return next year with a deep roster and ambitions to win.