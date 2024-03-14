McMaster wrestling completes season at U Sports

After falling short to Brock University, the McMaster wrestling team picked up podium finishes at this year's nationals

A fter the McMaster University wrestling program’s 2022-2023 season, which saw the men and women's team win a national silver and bronze medal respectively, head coach Ahmed Shamiya and his wrestlers had high standards for what they could accomplish this year.

With standout wrestlers such as Serena Di Benedetto, the 2023 Rookie of the Year, and Karanveer Mahil, a first-year U Sports gold medalist, having a year of experience behind them, the team would look to grow and further develop the talent in their roster.

This year's regular season would go smoothly for the Marauders, who gained multiple podium finishes throughout their competitions.

Second-year Irman Kang and fourth-year Macy Malysiak were two athletes who contributed big for the teams. They were able to capture McMaster’s Athlete of the Week accolades during the season’s progression on Jan. 15 and Feb 12. respectively.

As the team approached their OUA Championships on Feb. 10, they would likely have had one major goal in mind. The Marauders were looking to take first place from back-to-back OUA champion Brock University University.

This would prove too big of a challenge for the Marauders, as both the men and women’s teams could only capture a silver medal and fall yet again to the Brock Badgers.

After the OUA championships concluded, the Marauders would head to Guelph, Ont. on Mar. 2 to compete in the U Sports national championships.

With gold medal results by second-year wrestler Gregor McNeil and Di Benedetto, the Marauders would round out this year’s competition with a third place finish for the men’s team and a fifth place finish for the women’s team. Second-years Olivia Lichti and Mahil were both able to capture silver medals, adding points to the Marauders' overall scores.

Despite lower placements in this season's U Sports meet, the Marauders have plenty to look back on and be proud of. For Shamiya, his aim throughout the offseason will likely be to excel even further and increase the team’s form come next season.