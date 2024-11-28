McMaster’s third annual holiday market offers something for everyone

The Holiday Market has quickly become a beloved tradition, bringing good cheer and holiday spirit to campus

T he McMaster Holiday Market took place in the arts quad and McMaster University Student Centre from Nov. 25 to 28, 2024 and was open from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. each day. Speakers playing holiday music and a variety of light displays were set up around the arts quad to create a festive atmosphere. This event was run as a collaboration between the MSU, MSU Campus Events, the Alumni Association and the Student Success Centre.

The market had vendors both outdoors in wooden cabins and at tables in the student centre. MSU Campus Events offered student vendor tables for $10 per day and advertised the application form on their Instagram in early November.

In an interview with The Silhouette, Thomas Saab, the MSU Campus Events director, shared that the planning for the market starts in September. “I meet with AVTEK and we go over, we walk through the space and based on our notes last year look at what we want to change as far as the decorations and the layout, so all the physical spaces,” said Saab. The next stage of planning involves coordinating with the SSC and Alumni Association to plan entertainment and activities.

According to Saab, new to the market this year are fireplaces and propane heaters, additional decorations and a snow machine. “I love the snow machine. I think it adds a completely new layer to the event. It just makes it a little bit more magical. That was my vision going in, I wanted to go from a cute little event to a magical event,” said Saab.

New programming for the event includes a live reindeer petting zoo, taking place this afternoon and a screening of Home Alone happening tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Hub. This year’s market also featured live ice sculpture carving and caroling performances from members of the McMaster University Choirs.

The SSC partnered with Hospitality Services to offer a special Taste of Home menu, available at La Piazza from Nov. 25 to 29. The SSC asked international and exchange students to submit traditional dishes from different cultures. The selected dishes were rajma chawal, jollof rice with chicken and plaintain, lasagna Bolognese and stir-fried beef noodles

The SSC also set up a wood and plexiglass dome in the arts quad, which served as a spot for students to take photos. Students could enter a draw to win a dinner in the dome through a form on the SSC website. The winning student got to enjoy dishes from the Taste of Home menu with three of their friends.

Saab shared he had hoped to include a maple taffy station. “We wanted to do maple taffy [like in] the old village and Quebec. We wanted to include that but it wasn’t within the budget this year so hopefully next year we’ll be able to add that as a fun snack for students,” said Saab. Saab estimated that the MSU contributed over $20,000 towards the budget for the market.

With its impressive array of decorations, vendors, food and activities, the McMaster Holiday Market is a must-visit event. Stop by the arts quad today to kick off your holiday season!