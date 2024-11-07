MIX-ing it up at Cultural Fest

McMaster's second annual Cultural Fest held in the MUSC atrium celebrates McMaster's diverse student groups

C ultural Fest took place on Oct. 30, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as part of the programming for International Education Week. Seventeen different clubs had tables set up in the atrium of the McMaster University Student Centre. This event was organized by the McMaster International and Exchange Students Club in partnership with the Student Success Centre.

Each club showcased their culture and club events with poster boards, flags, books and slideshows. Some clubs also offered cultural foods to students.

Attendees were given a bingo card with all the clubs’ logos to encourage interaction. To complete the card, attendees had to participate in the activity offered by each club. These activities included trivia, drawing and trying on traditional clothing. MIX, the McMaster International and Exchange Students Club, provided treat bags or cupcakes as prizes for completing at least eight activities.

Humphrey Erizo, the co-president of MIX, explained that the idea for the event was modelled after Clubs Fest, which is held by the MSU during the first week of school.

“A lot of cultural clubs get to hold their booths [at Clubs Fest] but we have to kind of divide the attention of the people. Usually people who come to our booths or the booths of specific [cultural clubs], they come there because they are from that specific culture and so we don’t necessarily get that kind of a broader audience,” said Erizo.

Cultural Fest offers an opportunity for clubs to engage with students in a more focused setting. This event also emphasizes education about the cultures represented in addition to promoting club activities and events.

“Having culture fest concentrates it a little bit. When people who are not necessarily from any of the cultures that we have present in the event, when they see the crowd . . . they become interested . . . they get to learn about all of the clubs that are there,” said Erizo.

Matt Min, one of MIX’s events coordinators, said that his favourite part of the event was meeting people from the various clubs. “I really enjoyed the fact that I got to like just talk with a lot of other clubs that I didn't know even existed. It’s really cool seeing how much I’m missing out on . . . I think talking to people with different cultures is a really cool thing. It helps me educate myself,” said Min.

Erizo shared that the Student Success Centre provided financial support and managed registration for the event. “Because it was so successful last year … the Student Success Centre caught wind of it and a sub-department of SSC which is McMaster’s international and exchange office. They coordinated a lot with us this year,” Erizo.

Min said that the number of clubs involved increased from 12 to 17 since last year. “Maybe it’ll just keep increasing. Maybe we’ll eventually have not enough space to help everybody. Seeing that diversity was really really cool,” said Min.

Erizo further commented on Cultural Fest’s success and shared that roughly 450 people attended the event. “We hope to keep holding it. Even though it’s only been held two times, it’s quickly become a staple for our club,” said Erizo.

Although MIX is targeted towards international and exchange students, Erizo said they encourage domestic students to attend their events as well, especially if you are interested in going on exchange. MIX holds a variety of events throughout the year, including an upcoming pub night which will be held on Nov. 7, 2024 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Phoenix.