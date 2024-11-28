MMAC's winter concert delights a full house with flawless performance

McMaster A Cappella hosted their annual winter concert at the L.R. Wilson Concert Hall, where the sold-out event showcased an unforgettable night of musical talent

T he McMaster A Cappella groups kicked off the holiday season with their annual winter concert on Nov. 23, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the L. R. Wilson Concert Hall. MMAC is made up of four unique a cappella groups: Macappella, PitchSlapped, The MacaFellas and Bass'd.

Oluwatobi Adesipo, the president of McMaster A Cappella and a co-director of PitchSlapped, spoke about all the different groups that worked together to put together the concert.

"We have one group that is all voice ranges and is noncompetitive, that group is called Bass'd. And we also have three competitive groups. One of them, MacaFellas, they're a low voice group, then there is PitchSlapped which is the group I'm in and that is the higher voice group. Then there is Macapella which was the first group at McMaster and they are also an all voices group," said Adesipo.

The performance showcased a lineup of musical arrangements featuring dancing and singing by all the groups. Arrangements included Mary's Boy Child by Boney M., a Weeknd Medley, Once Upon A December by Liz Callaway, Bills Bills Bills by Destiny's Child and more holiday and pop favourites.

"Each group does two to three songs and then those songs are dispersed throughout the show . . . and we also do this thing called small groups . . . we encourage people to make their own arrangements or find arrangements online and then they can ask whoever they want to be in their small group," said Adesipo.

"I think just being on campus or in the LRW and all 80 of us occupying the same space, walking around, seeing how many people are being brought together for this one event is in and of itself my proudest moment," said Adesipo.

An exciting highlight of the performance was the prize draw. Audience members could buy raffle tickets before the performance for a chance to win one of several prizes.

The prizes included four free music lessons from Picks & Sticks Music, two $100 vouchers from Allure Fitness, two free movie vouchers from The Westdale Theatre, one voucher for a free dozen cupcakes from Westdale Cupcakes and a serenade performance.

"Our club specifically always auctions off a serenade from the executive director team. Someone can come up on stage and then the executive director team sings to them while the audience is watching," said Adesipo.

Adesipo emphasized the passion and time and time MMAC members put in to the performance. "It's truly a lot of time but we all do it because we love it and we love to sing . . . so I'm excited for people to reap the rewards of all their efforts," said Adesipo.

Adesipo reflected on the impact of being able to host an event with such large groups of performers. "There is nothing more important than community . . . being surrounded by truly some of the most talented people I've met in my life at all times is such a blessing," expressed Adesipo.

If you missed McMaster A Cappella's stunning performance, they have a spring concert next term, individual club events, club fundraisers and more! Check their Instagram for more updates and ways to get involved with a cappella at McMaster.