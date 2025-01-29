MSU presidential debate 2025: what you need to know

Candidates highlight key campus issues, outlining platforms on transparency, resource allocation and student engagement

T he 2025 McMaster Students Union presidential debate took place on Jan. 28, 2025, in the McMaster University Student Centre atrium from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event coincides with the voting period, taking place from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2025.

This year's debate saw three presidential candidates, Simon Mills, Olami Olalere and Piper Plavins, answer questions about key issues ranging from club sustainability to general awareness of services offered by the MSU.

The debate provided insights into how each candidate plans to shape the future of the MSU and ensure the well-being of McMaster students. Each candidate was given the opportunity to speak on their platform and respond to questions from both the moderators and the audience, with a chance for rebuttals to further clarify and defend their positions.

For added context and clarity, the Silhouette has fact-checked and provided commentary on the candidates' responses.

Awareness of Student Services

Regarding this topic, Plavins called for more awareness campaigns, noting that students need to know about the available support systems. She suggested her platform promise of "MSU Week", separate from Welcome Week, to highlight MSU services and engage the campus community. It is worth noting that Plavins has not presented a plan to fund this proposed initiative.

Mills echoed that promoting services by leveraging existing resources, like the Silhouette and social media, could help increase overall awareness of the MSU.

Olalere argued that the MSU shouldn't wait for students to approach them. Instead, the MSU should be more proactive, engaging students through platforms such as his proposed "MSUTV" initiative and highlighting services regularly.

Olalere has not presented a plan to fund "MSUTV" nor has he indicated how this will operate alongside existing campus-media, including the Silhouette and 93.3 CFMU.

It is also worth referencing the Campus Media Merger that was unanimously passed by the Student Representative Assembly on Jan. 12, 2025. This will promote more cross-collaborative video, print and broadcast initiatives by merging the Silhouette under CFMU Radio Incorporated.

There is currently no information if "MSUTV" would be a part of this newly-merged campus-media department.

2025 Referenda

Mills supported the Homecoming and Large Events referendum, as well as the Food Accessibility Initiative referendum, emphasizing their importance for student life and mental health. However, he opposed the Engineers Without Borders referendum, citing concerns about how funds are allocated, stating that he believes the fee should not be kept in place.

Olalere also supported the Homecoming and Large Events and Food Accessibility Initiative referenda, but opposed the EWB one, stressing the need for transparency in MSU leadership.

Plavins was also in favour of the Food Accessibility Initiative referendum but opposed the Homecoming and Large Events referendum, suggesting that the funds could be better used for other campus initiatives. It is worth noting that this referendum specifically states that the money can be used for other campus initiatives, not just homecoming.

Plavins also criticized the EWB referendum, questioning the proper use of MSU funds.

It is worth noting that Engineers Without Borders is outside the purview of MSU leadership, as it is a Bylaw-9 group that is "administered by non-MSU, non-University bodies".

Presidential Platforms

When asked about their platforms, Olalere reiterated his focus on identifying what hinders students and designing his platform around addressing these challenges.

Plavins emphasized that her platform was driven by student feedback, suggesting that many students were unaware of the MSU's existing services and programs.

Mills focused on the 30 consultations he claimed to have conducted with McMaster faculty and MSU officials. In regards to increasing MSU club engagement, he referenced his proposed club matchmaking system. Mills also discussed the importance of addressing mental health issues and improving student engagement.

The candidates also criticized each other's platforms.

Plavins criticized Olalere's proposal for not offering enough detailed solutions, emphasizing that platform promises should be executable with a clear plan and not just vague promises. It is worth noting that the Silhouette stated in Plavins' critique that she also lacked detailed solutions and funding models for her platform. According to a Silhouette critique, Mills also lacked detailed solutions and funding models.

Mills argued that the role of Olalere's proposed "MSUTV" should be clearly defined and that new initiatives might be redundant when existing platforms already serve a similar purpose. The Silhouette also identified this in Olalere's critique, citing a similarity to the initiatives that both the Silhouette and 93.3 CFMU have already been working on.

Olalere and Mills criticized Plavins' idea to include an ice rink at the MSU Holiday Market, questioning its feasibility and the need for such a large expenditure. There is currently no estimate into how much the proposed rink would cost students, nor where the money to fund such a project would come from.

Advocacy Amidst An Incoming Provincial and Federal Election

The debate also delved into how the candidates plan to engage with government and advocate for students.

Mills focused on increasing mental health funding and reducing wait times for services, as well as advocating for broader government support for student mental health initiatives.

Olalere emphasized the need for improved access to MSU services and better student education on electoral processes. He also noted the importance of building stronger relationships between MSU leadership and the student body.

Plavins stressed the importance of voter turnout and educating students about provincial and federal issues. She also focused on advocating for marginalized communities within the university.

However, neither Olalere nor Plavins directly addressed how they would engage with the government to advocate for students.

Campus Protests and the McMaster Apartheid Divest

When asked about supporting student movements like McMaster's Apartheid Divestment, Mills noted that while he may not be an expert on every issue, he would support student movements by being well-informed and disclosing all relevant information to students.

Olalere proposed more consistent engagement with students through town halls, ensuring they are aware of the actions the MSU is taking.

Plavins emphasized the need for an open-door policy and a commitment to listening to students and supporting advocacy efforts across campus.

None of the candidates clearly gave their position on this specific matter.

Transportation

Regarding transportation, Mills proposed working with parking services to improve parking availability as well as his platform promise to combat what he claims to be predatory enforcement and issuing of parking fine around McMaster. He also suggested a need to push for more HSR routes.

Olalere also argued that HSR services must expand, especially in areas "up the mountain", to accommodate students better. He also suggested pushing for more GO transit initiatives and adding more routes westward from Hamilton.

Plavins focused on transportation issues related to the provincial and federal governments, advocating for better access to transportation to ensure students can attend classes without worrying about their commute.

None of the candidates clearly identified who they would specifically work with to ensure their goals were achieved.

Peer support services

Lastly, the candidates discussed expanding peer support services, especially for at-risk and marginalized students.

Plavins pointed to the importance of recognizing barriers faced by marginalized students, such as those in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and making sure they feel safe and supported on campus.

Mills emphasized peer support and peer mentorship to help students navigate challenges, believing that speaking with peers and engaging with the community was often more effective than formal support. Mills cited the need to ensure we are utilizing resources effectively, instead of having redundancies, or things that these communities would not utilize.

Similarly, Olalere proposed improving peer support services and ensuring they are well-supported and visible to the student body, mainly through town halls and engagement efforts.

Olalere stated that "one of the biggest peer-support services" was the Emergency First Response Team. However, as defined in MSU Operating Policy 2 — Services, EFRT is a student-life enhancement service that primarily provides emergency medical assistance rather than peer support. Other student-life enhancement services include the Maroons, Spark, Macademics, Food Collective Centre and the Student Walk Home Attendant Team.

The MSU’s dedicated peer-support services, which focus on supporting at-risk and marginalized students, include the Diversity and Equity Network, Maccess, the Pride Community Centre, the Student Health Education Centre and the Women and Gender Equity Network.

Students will have the opportunity to cast their votes on the three presidential candidates and the three concurrent referenda during the 2025 MSU presidential election period. Voting will occur online via the SimplyVoting platform from Jan. 28 to 30, 2025.