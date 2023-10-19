New exhibition Chasm critiques the power dynamics inherent in colonialism 

McMaster Museum of Art exhibition Chasm featuring the work of a number of different artists is rooted in ideas of Indigenous sovereignty and Black liberation in the face of colonialism

T he Chasm exhibition had its opening reception on Sept. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at the McMaster Museum of Art. This exhibition will be open for public viewing until Dec. 8, 2023 on the first floor. The fourth floor of the museum will remain on view until Jan. 26, 2024.

This exhibition presents a wide range of cross-cultural viewpoints and understandings of the museum's collection, which encompasses recent acquisitions.

Chasm approaches the examination of colonialism's power dynamics within the museum from a distinctive standpoint, drawing inspiration from transcultural perspectives on resistance.

The curators of this exhibition are Pamela Edmonds, a visual and media arts curator focused on decolonization and politics of representation, and Betty Julian, an adjunct senior curator at M(M)A. Through various forms of artwork, they wanted to create a space to address unfair power imbalances and foster meaningful discussions about the oppressive structures inherent in colonialism, particularly museums.

This collection features artists such as Marissa Y. Alexander, Sonny Assu, Nicolas Baier, Catherine Blackburn, Deanna Bowen and Joseph Calleja.

The curators hope that viewers will be inspired to reflect and think critically about the influences of colonialism, patriarchy, capitalism and racism on art institutions.

“Chasm is both a challenge and an invitation to the visitor. As museums seek to transform themselves in terms of for whom they exist, what role they play, what stories they tell, what ideological direction they record and influence; the M(M)A is determined to not just listen to the conversations but contribute to them in meaningful and active ways,” said Carol Podedworny, Director and Chief Curator at the M(M)A in a statement on M(M)A website.

During the opening ceremony of Chasm, it was evident that the curators and artists were passionate about their work and aimed to do their part in changing the inequity in art institutions by allowing their voices to be heard.