New M(M)A exhibition explores hope and fear through dystopian art

From now until May, students can explore the futuristic multimedia works of artist Rajni Perera's new exhibition, Futures, at the McMaster Museum of Art

T he opening reception for Futures was held on Feb. 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the McMaster Museum of Art. This exhibition highlights the work of Toronto-based multimedia artist Rajni Perera and will be on display until May 17 in M(M)A. The exhibition was organized and circulated by the McMichael Canadian Art Collection with support from Canada Council for the Arts.

Perera’s work portrays the current threats our world is facing through art. She presents a perspective infused with humor and incisive criticism, balancing both hope and apprehension. Perera's vision is underscored by the backdrop of contemporary global events and the acceleration of the climate crisis, making it both timely and captivating.This exhibit includes works from all phases of the artist’s career, from the mutated goddesses of her early artistic career to her more recent abstractions and sculptures.

"Experimenting with mediums as varied as painting, sculpture and photography, the Toronto-based artist expresses her vision of imagined futures in which mutated subjects exist in dystopian realms," reads the description of the exhibition on the M(M)A website.

Perer's work is inspired by the artistic traditions of her birthplace, Sri Lanka, Indian miniature painting, medieval armour and science fiction. The Futures exhibit showcases feminist and diaspora themes, while pushing viewers to think about environmental degradation, the climate crisis and survival.

Perera's own website describes her work as subversive and anti-oppressive with the aim of highlighting marginalized identities.

Perera's work can also be found at the Art Gallery of Ontario, the National Gallery of Canada, the Sobey Foundation and the Musée De Beaux Arts De Montréal.