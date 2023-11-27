Newsletter — November 23, 2023

On Nov, 12, McMaster’s SRA reviewed and refined a statement addressing “violence in the Middle East” to be put forward by the MSU. The statement was released on MSU Instagram and in full on the MSU website, and addresses student populations directly affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict and organizations the MSU has pledged to make donations

An all-nighter or skipping a meal or a study break here and there to cram in some extra work may seem like a good idea during a busy exam season. However, these habits can have short and long-term consequences for student health, including brain fog, burnout, a weakened immune system and poorer mental health.

Arts & Culture: Vintage clothing boutique helping folks find their unique style

Located in downtown Hamilton, Hawk & Sparrow is a vintage, secondhand boutique that has been making varied and unique clothing items available to the community for more than a decade. They’ve gone through a few iterations over the years, but throughout them all founder Sarah Moyal is committed to being accessible and welcoming to all.

The men’s basketball team recorded a win in their home opener to kick of their Ontario University Athletics season. The Marauders won 78-80 against the University of Toronto, with senior players Daniel Graham and Moody Qasim scoring 16 points each. Despite a difficult preseason with losses against several interleague teams, McMaster University is off to a great start to begin their year.