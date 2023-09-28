Nuisance party bylaw in effect for fake homecoming 2023

Enacted last year, the nuisance party bylaw is again being enforced to prevent unsanctioned and destructive fake homecoming street parties

L ast September, the nuisance party bylaw was passed by the Hamilton municipal government in response to an unsanctioned homecoming street party in 2021.

Homecoming street parties in 2021, unaffiliated with McMaster University's official football homecoming, resulted in the flipping and destruction of an undergraduate student’s car. This incident along with other reckless activities sparked the nuisance party bylaw initiative in the following year, led by Ward 1 Councillor Maureen Wilson.

The bylaw defines a nuisance party as featuring public disorderly conduct, public drunkenness or intoxication and damage to or destruction of public or private property, among other criteria.

The nuisance party bylaw remains in effect and will be enforced from Sept. 14, to Oct. 1, 2023. Under the University Safety District Initiative, a zero-tolerance zone was outlined within student neighborhoods where bylaw infractions result in higher fines.

Set penalties for failing to comply range from $300 to $500. If you are charged and convicted under the nuisance party bylaw within a zero-tolerance zone, you can face a fine up to $10,000 as a first offender and $25,000 as a repeat offender.

McMaster Students Union president Jovan Popovic shared thoughts on the bylaw. Popovic explained that the MSU has some concerns about the lack of specificity in the bylaw regarding how it will continue to be enforced.

“We believe that this causes potential for abuse of power and ultimately could really, really negatively impact students,” said Popovic.

Last year the nuisance party bylaw was enforced by the presence of Hamilton law enforcement during fake homecoming festivities. Hamilton police were present Westdale and Ainslie Woods streets known to garner larger crowds of students.

However, it has not been announced if this will continue to be the method of enforcement this year and to what extent.



“While we are supportive of students enjoying their time here and doing things that continue to create a stronger sense of community, the area where the line is drawn is ultimately where danger comes into play. . .as long as there is peaceful enjoyments, as long as people are being mindful and considerate of their community, as I know a vast majority of McMaster students are, we see no issue,” said Popovic.

For more information on the nuisance party bylaw, visit the Silhouette for coverage from homecoming 2022.