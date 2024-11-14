Peace Love (Unicorns) & Communism premieres at McMaster

OPIRG hosts movie screening for McMaster alum's documentary about the history of student activism at McMaster

O n Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, the film Peace Love (Unicorns) & Communism had its on-campus premiere. McMaster’s Ontario Public Interest Research Group Outreach branch, formerly known as the McMaster Social Issues Network, hosted a free screening of the film for students in the Burke Science Building.

McMaster alum Adeola Egbeyemi wrote, produced and directed Peace Love (Unicorns) & Communism. Egbeyemi is a 2022 McMaster graduate and one of the founders of Climate Justice McMaster, formerly known as MacDivest.

The film explores the activism and struggles that marked her time at McMaster, but also that of past generations. Egbeyemi is particularly passionate about climate activism. "When I learned Mac was investing in fossil fuels . . . myself and a couple of housemates started [what is] now known as Climate Justice McMaster but formerly MacDivest and that was the start of a long journey of organizing stuff and not winning it,'" said Egbeyemi.

Jiya Rawal and Nimra Atiq, the co-presidents of OPIRG Outreach, discussed OPIRG’s involvement in both the production and screening of the film on campus. “OPIRG Outreach really wants to help social injustices within our community and help to bring awareness about that, especially about student-led change,” said Atiq.

“A good portion of the documentary is funded through OPIRG McMaster. We also gave her other support,” said Rawal.

Egbeyemi discussed the documentary's reflection of the broader university student experience. “I feel like it’s a documentary that tries to not only talk about university issues, but it also feels like you’re in university where so much info is hitting you at so many corners. Where you’re kind of overwhelmed but you’re like, "Okay, this is what it’s like,"” said Egbeyemi.

The documentary features powerful testimonies from students and activists who over the past 20 years worked hard to create a safer, more inclusive environment on campus. “It was cool to be able to now, looking back, document what — at the time when I was in middle school — people at Mac were doing to make the campus safer for people like me eventually when I would get there,” expressed Egbeyemi. “I think one really important thing they tried to make better is just making campus safe for women.”

As the writer, producer and director of the film, Egbeyemi had to juggle many different roles, each demanding a different set of skills. She credits her experience working on student musicals at McMaster with helping her learn how to manage a large, complex project.

"One aspect that I really feel like I gained was the spaces that are still there that foster skills in the arts . . . and one of those being McMaster’s faculty musicals in which I was able to learn what it means to be responsible for so many moving pieces in a musical and then to transfer those skills outside of Mac to a film," said Egbeyemi.

For Egbeyemi, the film represents more than just a personal project. It’s an expression of the collective student effort that has shaped McMaster over the years. She reflected on the powerful role that activism has played in transforming the campus. “They are the documentary. It’s almost hard to say this is my documentary because so many people contributed to it,” expressed Egbeyemi.

While Peace Love (Unicorns) & Communism showcases only McMaster’s campus, its themes can resonate and extend to student activism globally. The film touches on universal themes of social justice, environmental activism and the ongoing struggle for equity and inclusion. If you missed this documentary screening, keep an eye out for future upcoming screenings on the film's Instagram page.