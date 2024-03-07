Popovic delivers president's report to the SRA

MSU president opened the Feb. 25 SRA meeting, detailing upcoming referendums, new event planning software and upcoming VP elections

T he recent Student Representative Assembly meeting on Feb. 25 began with a report from the McMaster Students Union president, Jovan Popovic, on his his recent endeavours and future plans.

The report discussed the Feb. 7 opening of the Hub, the MSU's newest facility and on-campus social space. Popovic reflected positively on the large turnout to the opening event, where food and McMaster Student Union merch was given away to students. Popovic also stated that though the Hub is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., new staff will be hired soon so that the hours can be extended in the near future.

Popovic then spoke on the upcoming MSU referendums regarding a new bike share program and for his own food accessibility initiative.

For the bike share program referendum, students will be asked if they would consider increasing their student fees by $24.50 annually for a bike share pass. The program would enable students to use the Hamilton Bike Share for 90 minutes a day throughout the year. Popovic noted that the proposed bike share pass is significantly cheaper than the normal $200 annual rate for a bike share pass from the city. Additionally, even if the referendum is successful, students would have the option to opt out of the program if they do not believe they would make use of it.

As part of his campaign for re-election, Popovic promised to implement a soup and bread program on campus to help address food insecurity. This referendum will ask students if they would agree to a $5 increase to the MSU fee to fund the program.

Popovic continued to announce to the assembly that the MSU has decided to adopt a new event planning software called Bounce to replace the current platform Eventbrite. Popovic stated in his report that the implementation of the new software is a work in progress and the goal is to have implemented the new software before the end of this academic year. Popovic elaborated that other university bodies have considered adopting this new events platform as well.

“I’ve begun speaking with the athletics and recreation department and they have shown some interest in seeing a demo to see if they would switch as well, meaning everything [regarding events planning] on campus would potentially be through one platform,” stated Popovic.

Popovic was questioned on the cost of implementing the new software and he responded by clarifying that the new software has no additional cost as they make money by charging one dollar for every ticket purchased.

According to Popovic, the new software would also save the MSU money. Popovic stated that the student unions at the University of British Columbia and Western University are currently using the Bounce platform.

Popovic then went on to address the upcoming elections for the MSU's vice presidential positions. Popovic reflected that last academic year, very few individuals applied for the VP positions and so recruiting the rest of next year’s Board of Directors has been a top priority for the past few months. In his report, Popovic stated that he is currently aware of several potential candidates intending to apply.

“We have been working very hard to ensure that what happened last year does not happen again this year so that we have a full crop of candidates. . .I believe we have been successful, we are seeing much more interest than previous years,” stated Popovic.

Popovic also provided an update on the return of an on-campus homecoming event next September, another promise from his re-election campaign platform. Popovic stated that progress has been made coordinating the event with the university and it is expected to occur next September.

Popovic stated that McMaster University's administration does not want to affiliate the title "homecoming" with the event due to the potentially negative connotations, which Popovic referred to as "ridiculous." Popovic stated he is currently working with MSU VP finance Sefa Otchere to ensure that an adequate budget is dedicated to the on-campus event for next September.

Popovic’s report concluded with a statement regarding the new international student cap. Popovic stated that he will be meeting with university administrators to ask questions and learn about the impacts of the new policy on international students at McMaster so that the MSU will be able to act to support students.

To read more about from Popovic's report, the report itself and the minutes of the Feb 25th meeting are available on the MSU's website.