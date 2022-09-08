Queen Elizabeth II has passed away

@theroyalfamily / Instagram

After a 70-year reign, Canada's monarch leaves behind a huge legacy.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96.

The news of the monarch’s passing was announced on the Royal Family’s Instagram and website on Thursday afternoon.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” read the post.

Queen Elizabeth was the longest running monarch in history of the United Kingdom and was the official head of the Commonwealth, which includes Canada.

The Queen will be succeeded by her son, Charles, who his set to be proclaimed King tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. This comes as part of a meticulously built plan called “Operation London Bridge”, which was created to serve as a guide for what to do when Queen Elizabeth passed away.

The new King released a statement on Thursday about the loss of his mother.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” said King Charles III.

Over the last few months, Queen Elizabeth II has had numerous health concerns, sparking many to grow concerned over the health of the monarch.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a statement about the Queen’s passing at a press conference he did on Thursday afternoon.

“[S]he had an obvious deep and abiding love and affection for Canadians. She served us all with strength and wisdom for 70 years as we grew into the diverse, optimistic, responsible, ambitious and extraordinary country we are today . . . In a complicated world, her steady grace and resolve brought comfort and strength to us all. Canada is in mourning. She was one of my favourite people in the world and I will miss her so,” said Trudeau.

It is expected that he will announce whether or not a day of national mourning will occur in Canada, which likely would be a bank holiday, according to CBC.

McMaster University has not yet responded to the Silhouette’s inquiries if classes will be cancelled if a bank holiday is declared.