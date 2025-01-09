Restoring nature, one tree at a time

Nature at McMaster's final tree planting shows that sometimes, all it takes is one tree to start restoring a forest

By: Dawn McKee, Arts and Culture Contributor

A s the crisp air of late autumn signalled the approach of winter, Nature at McMaster wrapped up its tree-planting season with a final tree planting event at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2024. The trees planted will help restore the vegetation in the McMaster Forest Nature Preserve, a 115-acre plot off of Wilson St E.

This event, marked by enthusiasm and a shared commitment to conservation, brought together 17 volunteers who planted nearly 50 native trees and shrubs. These included species like gooseberry and hackberry, which play a crucial role in supporting local wildlife.

Sophia Scordino, a restoration and stewardship intern for Nature at McMaster, explained that parts of McMaster Forest had previously been overrun with invasive species like European buckthorn. These invasive plants choke out native species and provide little value to the local ecosystem. By removing them and planting native trees, Nature at McMaster aims to restore the area to its natural state, ensuring it becomes a thriving habitat for native mammals, birds and reptiles.

Scordino emphasized the importance of native species. "They provide food, shelter and other ecosystem services that invasive species simply can’t offer to local wildlife," said Scordino. This restoration effort not only benefits the environment but also contributes to broader ecological health in Hamilton.

This season, Nature at McMaster faced the daunting task of planting more than 100 trees and shrubs across McMaster Forest and the lower campus. The final event came later in the year than planned, but with the help of dedicated volunteers, the team successfully planted all the trees before the frost set in. "Luckily, the weather held out for us," said Scordino.

Renee Twyford, another restoration and stewardship intern, highlighted that Nature at McMaster is more than just tree planting. As part of McMaster's outdoor recreation group, their mission includes education, restoration and outreach. "We want to empower people to understand and protect the natural world around them," said Twyford. "It’s about more than just being outside—it’s about knowing what you’re seeing and how to help it thrive."

Through events like interactive hikes and workshops, they engage students and community members, teaching them about native species and their role in local ecology. Social media efforts, including an active Instagram presence, further extend their reach and impact.

Nature at McMaster has ambitious goals, such as expanding eco-corridors around campus to support migratory birds and turtles and establishing an Indigenous teaching and gathering garden near Lot P. These projects aim to undo ecological harm caused by development, such as the paving of parking lots, and create spaces where wildlife can flourish.

One of the organization’s most significant achievements has been the transformation of McMaster Forest, which was once farmland overtaken by invasive species. Scordino explained that it features a rare tallgrass prairie ecosystem, home to species like eastern bluebirds and woodcocks. "Less than 1 per cent of tallgrass prairie remains in Canada, so preserving and restoring it here is incredibly valuable," said Scordino.

Recently, the organization launched a formal volunteering program, which has already attracted over 100 participants. Through this initiative, they hope to build a community of nature enthusiasts who are empowered to lead their own conservation efforts, whether it’s organizing litter cleanups, conducting wildlife surveys, or running interpretive hikes.

For Twyford, making nature accessible and approachable is key. "A lot of people feel overwhelmed by how much there is to learn about nature, but even small actions, like planting a single tree, can have a huge impact," said Twyford.

Nature at McMaster’s work exemplifies how small, community-driven efforts can lead to significant environmental change. As Scordino put it, "We’ve already made a difference, transforming McMaster Forest and areas near Lot M. The impact is real, and it’s just the beginning."

When asked for advice for those considering getting involved, both Scordino and Twyford were emphatic, encouraging students to "just do it." Whether through Nature at McMaster or other local environmental groups, they encourage everyone to take action, learn about native ecology and get involved to make a difference. "[It] doesn't matter who you are, where you come from," said Scordino.

"I just think that everyone should get out here, everyone should go outside, go touch some grass," said Twyford. If you are interested in volunteering with Nature at McMaster or attending one of their events, you can visit their website or Instagram page.