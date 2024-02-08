Several McMaster teams place in national rankings

Marauders are in seasoned form as swimming, wrestling and volleyball teams all place in U Sports top ten

O n Jan. 31, the McMaster University Marauders announced that the men and women’s volleyball, wrestling and swimming teams all placed in the top ten of U Sports sports rankings.

The men and women’s volleyball placed third and eighth respectively in the national circuit following dominant performances in January. Before splitting a weekend series with the Queen’s University Gaels on Jan. 26 and 27, the men’s team was riding a three game win streak against Western University, Toronto Metropolitan University and the University of Toronto.

Their record of 12-4 sits only one game behind Brock University and the University of Guelph, who are tied for first in the province with 13 wins and three losses.

On the women’s team, the Marauders went almost undefeated in the month before a recent sweep by the Gaels, who took both games against McMaster 1-3 on Jan. 26 and 27. The losses moved their Ontario University Athletics record to 13-3, as they stand third overall in the province behind the Badgers, who have only recorded one loss this year, and the Gaels.

The wrestling program also made waves in U Sports rankings, with the men and women climbing to the third and eighth best spots in the country.

Leading the charge for Marauders, standouts Serena Di Benedetto and Gregor McNeil picked up gold medals in their matches at the Guelph Open on Jan. 21.

Both athletes played key roles as rookies on last year’s rosters, with Di Benedetto winning the OUA Most Outstanding Wrestler and Rookie of the Year award and McNeil picking up the U Sports Wrestler of the Week award on Nov. 16, 2022. They will look to make a big impact at the OUA championships competition on Feb. 10 in Sault Ste. Marie.

Finally, the women and men’s swimming placed ninth and tenth to round out the rest of the Marauders’ rankings.

The swimming teams finished their final OUA invitational at the University of Toronto on Jan. 21. Rookies Hayden Yeung and Kalen Murray brought home four medals for the men, with Yeung winning the races for the 100 and 50 metre breaststroke races and Murray capturing the silver 200m and bronze 100m backstroke medals.

Mikaela Blake collected the 100 metre fly gold medal while Megan Deering, who picked up the McMaster Athlete of the Week award on Nov. 27, 2023 placed first in the 50m breaststroke race. Currently, Blake, Deering and Yeung are set to qualify for the national U Sports Swimming Championships taking place on Mar. 7 to 9 in Montreal.