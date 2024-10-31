Smaller crowds, fewer arrests at 2024 homecoming street parties

Amid the return of official on-campus homecoming, unsanctioned street gatherings continued but saw improvements with smaller crowds and fewer arrests

O n Oct 5., unsanctioned homecoming gatherings this year near McMaster University were smaller in size than previous years, according to statistics released by the Hamilton Police Services this year and last.

This coincides with this year's return of an on-campus and university-sanctioned homecoming, a key campaign promise of McMaster Student Union President Jovan Popovic's election platform for his current term. This was in an effort to both curb the disruptive nature of large street parties by drawing students away from these and to improve student life on campus.

Despite the on-campus homecoming events, over 6,000 people gathered in the Westdale and Ainslie Woods neighbourhoods, continuing the long-standing history of unsanctioned street celebrations.

In 2023, the Hamilton police reported that the unsanctioned gatherings drew 8,000 to 9,000 people, resulting in 49 calls to the police. The event resulted in five arrests under the implemented Nuisance Party Bylaw and the issuing of 10 provincial offence notices. Additionally, two individuals were hospitalized for intoxication.

This year's reports showed that attendance dropped slightly, with an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 people participating. Calls to police also decreased to 43 and three charges were laid under the Nuisance Party Bylaw. However, there was an increase in medical incidents, with paramedics responding to 21 calls and transporting 13 people to the hospital for intoxication.

While the official event provided a structured and legal homecoming alternative, it did not entirely eliminate the appeal of unsanctioned street parties.

The superintendent of the Hamilton Police Service, Robin Abbott, publicly stated that the enhanced coordination between Hamilton Police, McMaster Security, and emergency services helped improve controlling the unsanctioned gathering. There was no mention of the bylaw's efficacy.

Despite the persistence of off-campus gatherings, the MSU deemed the on-campus events a success and in an Instagram post implied its commitment to continuing the initiative in future years.