Stop Sprawl Students brings advocates, students and community members to Manorun Farm to discuss impacts of urban expansion and pathways to sustainable development

F or the second consecutive year, the campus student group Stop Sprawl Students hosted an event at Manorun Farm, located just outside of Hamilton in Copetown, Ontario.

Held on Nov. 2, 2024, the aim of the event was to help students and community members connect with Ontario farmlands and raise awareness about urban sprawl and sustainable urban planning. This event, held in collaboration with students from SUSTAIN 3S03, offered hands-on farming experiences and discussions around sustainable urban development.

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas MPP Sandy Shaw, an environmental opposition critic, spoke to the Silhouette at the event. "It is so nice to see people who appreciate and are here to enjoy what Ontario farmland has to offer. We know that farmland is at risk, so this is a really inspiring and hopeful event for me," said Shaw.

Stop Sprawl Students emphasizes the negative effects of urban expansion, explaining how city growth into surrounding farmland and greenbelt areas contributes to the reduction of agricultural land and increases car dependency.

Emily Gual, co-founder and president of Stop Sprawl Students, said that Hamilton's Class 1 farmland, among the best in Ontario, is under threat from development. "This is a chance for students to see the real-world impact of sprawl," said Gaul, noting that many students have limited exposure to Ontario farmland. Gual claimed that this expansion into and reduction of farmland can increase grocery prices and reliance on imported foods.

Chris Krucker, who operates Manorun Farm with his family, provided a tour of the farm, detailing sustainability efforts like planting 1,500 native trees and shrubs, including pine, oak and various fruit trees, to support local ecosystems. He encouraged attendees at the event to grow locally grown food.

Addressing the group on farmland loss, MPP Shaw discussed Ontario’s loss of Class 1 farmland, noting that about 319 acres are lost daily. She highlighted projects like Highway 413, which would impact thousands of acres of farmland and waterways. “We need to realize what we’re losing in Ontario and once it’s lost, we’re not getting it back,” said Shaw.

Stop Sprawl Students is active in local advocacy, including a campaign to repeal Schedule 12 in Bill 185, which allows developers to appeal municipal building permit decisions to the Ontario Land Tribunal, enabling urban expansion.

MPP Shaw spoke about how she hopes students realize the power they can have when they raise their voices together. "I'm hoping the folks here [will] raise their voice to say that we need to protect this. People raised their voices about the Greenbelt [and] students need to know that when we stand together, we are powerful," said Shaw.

The event provided both hands-on learning and insights into the significance of sustainable development. Evan Brooks, a third-year SUSTAIN 3S03 student, shared their thoughts after attending the event. “Beyond the games and the fun, there’s a powerful message here,” said Brooks.

Another attendee, Stop Sprawl Students member Leilani Hana, spoke about how important they think Stop Sprawl Students' activism is. “I really enjoy being a part of Stop Sprawl Students; it’s an important club teaching young people to be part of their environments,” said Hana.

Concluding the event, Gual urged students to “take action” in sustainable development and farmland preservation issues within their communities, emphasizing that involvement can range from attending city planning meetings and supporting local food sources to joining advocacy groups like Stop Sprawl Students.