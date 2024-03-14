The Levity Comedy Club for all your standup needs

This local comedy club is all about local Canadian talent and making people laugh

L ocated in downtown Hamilton on King St. W, the Levity Comedy Club & Lounge features live standup shows from around the globe, with a special emphasis on Canadian comedians.

Beyond the standup shows, the club also offers a lounge area with a bar and kitchen, open for food and drink service before, throughout and after shows.

The Levity Comedy Club is dedicated to creating a fun and engaging environment. They offer Amateur Nights on Wednesdays for those who are trying to break into the standup scene. Friday and Saturday nights are booked for seasoned comedians who are sure to deliver exciting shows. The club even hosts workshops on Tuesdays for people to step into the world of standup by trying some writing or getting on stage for the first time.

The club opened in 2019 by Patrick Coppolino, a born and raised Hamiltonian who has been doing standup since 2009. Coppolino started by producing multiple shows around the city in bars and other venues. There, he gathered experience running venues and regularly putting on shows. Coppolino, who was familiar with the owners of the Anchor Bar, then started Levity Comedy Club above the bar.

Coppolino works as the manager, booker and promoter of the club. As a comedian himself, he also occasionally performs and hosts Amateur Nights.

As Hamilton's only comedy club, the Levity Comedy Club has a unique role in the city. It is the only place in Hamilton to see professional standup shows or to try it out yourself.

Now open for five years, the club continues to attract audiences and to create a welcoming and encouraging atmosphere for performers and attendees alike.

"A lot of people end up hanging out afterwards. We have a lot of regulars now that became friends from being there together. They showed up separately, [then] met each other at the bar after. Now they just regularly come to the show, which is really cool," said Coppolino.

Students can come for free on Wednesdays, as long as they show their student ID. Coppolino explained that it's a small incentive to get more youth exposed to standup. With the rise of standup on the internet, including on Instagram, TikTok and Youtube, the club is a great chance to experience comedy in-person.

The Levity Comedy Club is a great way to spend a fun night with friends. Additionally, students who want to work on their standup skills––or even their public speaking skills––can look forward to Amateur Nights and workshops. No matter what day of the week it is, The Levity Comedy Club promises to have you laughing and feeling lighter!