The McMaster Collab Formal aims to promote diversity and inclusivity

Various Asian cultural clubs came together to bring the Collab Formal back for its eighth year anniversary

T he McMaster Collab Formal took place at the Grand Olympia on Mar. 8 from 6:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. The formal was a collaboration between McMaster Asian Federation of Charitable University Students , McMaster Chinese Students Association, Filipino McMaster Student Association and McMaster Vietnamese Students’ Association.

Their giveaway was sponsored by Sushi on Fennel, Swing Zone Golf, Allure Fitness, Hawk & Sparrow, Diced Ice, Shijia Fitness, Chung Chun, WingsUp! and Westdale Cupcakes. Their food sponsors for their snack bar were Diced Ice, Westdale Cupcakes and Tea Hut. The McMaster Alumni Association and Matamak were also sponsors of the formal

They were previously known as the Asian Formal, but they rebranded themselves as the Collab Formal to be more inclusive. They wanted to use the formal as an opportunity to showcase all the different cultures that their clubs represent in addition to everyone else's cultures at McMaster. Not only was the formal open to current McMaster students, but alumni and other non-McMaster students were welcome as well.

The theme of the formal this year was Moonlight Soirée. During the interview, Visali Manimaran, the Committee Head of the Collab Formal stated that the moon is an important symbol in most of the cultures represented by the formal, and the formal planners wanted the theme to something that unites them all. This year, the formal featured seven performances from students to showcase their cultures.

The formal committee hopes that the Collab Formal brought people together again, especially after the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're hoping to further community engagement by fostering an environment where people can eat together. . .We strive to keep increasing the amount of cultures that we have at our events and the diversity overall, on campus,” said Jordan So, the Finance Head of the Collab formal and VP Finance at AF.

We're hoping to further community engagement by fostering an environment where people can eat together. . .We strive to keep increasing the amount of cultures that we have at our events and the diversity overall, on campus. Jordan So, the Finance Head of the Collab formal and VP Finance at AF

This year, the formal planners particularly wanted to emphasize the importance of community, letting students know that they can always be there for each other.

“Just because we're [on] separate teams doesn't mean that we're separate. We can always come together, collaborate, grow together and emphasize the community aspect. I think that's the biggest thing that we want to do, because we're just doing this for the community,” Visali Manimaran, the Committee Head of the Collab Formal and the Co-President of MVSA.

Just because we're [on] separate teams doesn't mean that we're separate. We can always come together, collaborate, grow together and emphasize the community aspect. I think that's the biggest thing that we want to do, because we're just doing this for the community. Visali Manimaran, the Committee Head of the Collab Formal and the Co-President of MVSA

Once again, the Collab Formal continues to showcase the Asian community at McMaster while emphasizing the importance of diverse student communities supporting each other and celebrating diversity.