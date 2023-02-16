The misleading truths about beauty within social media towards teens 

The toxicity of beauty culture is harmful as it provides unrealistic body standards that may cause us to long for an appearance which will forever be unattainable naturally

Media is a major influence on most young adults today, with the rise of TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and other social media apps influencing our culture and shaping how we live and act today. From models to instagram, social media influencers pose and give unrealistic expectations for anyone to see, particularly young teens.

Beauty advertisements specifically, within the makeup industry have shown to portray their makeup as a realistic filter and that if you use it, it will blur your pores to provide you with smooth and flawless skin, just like those filters online.

However, many celebrities have had cosmetic plastic surgery such as breast and lip augmentation, Botox and more, done to their body and portray themselves in the media in a specific way. This is where young adults try to convince themselves they are not naturally pretty as the celebrities shown online, when social media is just simply perpetuating this false reality.

Although many individuals today strive to achieve a flawless look which is naturally unattainable, everyone does have their own little flaw which makes them, them or is simply something we all deal with as it is human. For example, pores and textured skin, it’s natural, because that's what skin is.

Although photoshooping does happen a lot with celebrities and their jobs, it can still be something they do not stand for themselves, as Jameela Jamil, a British Indian celebrity, criticized magazines for filtering her face to make it more appealing to Caucasian audiences.

Cosmetic companies take advantage of these insecurities to make products like blurring primers that teenagers are attracted to. Don't get me wrong, makeup can be used by people to feel confident and beautiful and that's more than okay. However brands that falsely advertise makeup products in their campaigns are very problematic, especially to teenagers.

Mass media has invented new tools to further manipulate young teenagers and adults. Editing can be seen as just a mere feature to add brightness or contrast to photos. However using it to change your body structure and complexion to be more airbrush is toxic to young adults.

For example, Facetune is a photo editing app known to retouch your face and body which has gone viral over the last few years. Some people use this app just because of boredom or to test how far they can edit themselves before it becomes noticeable, yet as you continue to do it so often it gets addictive and toxic to you and your mental health.

To get more featuring tools, there is a VIP subscription for $71.99/year. Within a few seconds you can edit yourself, change your skin tone and curve out your body to look just like Kim Kardashian if you wanted.

As people keep editing themselves, one can get used to your edited self, so, eventually when you look in the mirror, it's like you’re seeing a whole different person and you feel ashamed that you don't look like the edited version of yourself. It can become so dangerous with these constant false perpetuations as again as again, ththey are not true, it also does not mean you are not ey are not true utiful.

The western beauty standard has been a great representation throughout years in the beauty industry of making only one specific group of woman feel good. This standard consists of features of white slim women with pouty lips, small waist, and a toned body to imply that, that body and face type is what is called ‘beautiful’.

These beauty standards are all throughout western media, whether displayed on magazines or billboards.

All body types are beautiful; however, our society would say that skinnier women are more attractive than larger women, when that is simply not the case.

Women everywhere are beautiful in their own way, but this standard has not only made women but teenagers not appreciate their own image. This has led to many individuals receiving treatments and surgeries, and the rise of it over the past few years has been immense. Plastic surgery only makes you feel better about the way that you look because society tells you how you should want to look. I strongly disagree that an individual should get plastic surgery if they were only influenced by social media or some kind of celebrity.

Cosmetic companies take advantage of these insecurities to make products like blurring primers that teenagers are attracted to. Don't get me wrong, makeup can be used by people to feel confident and beautiful and that's more than okay. However, brands that falsely advertise makeup products in their campaigns are very problematic, especially to teenagers.

Celebrities and influencers are known to be influential, and to even some idols, as there are many young adolescents who look up to and dream to be when they're grown up.

However, many celebrities have had cosmetic plastic surgery such as breast and lip augmentation, Botox and more, done to their body and portray themselves in the media in a specific way. This is where young adults try to convince themselves they are not naturally pretty as the celebrities shown online, when social media is just simply perpetuating this false reality.

What's taking these filters to a new level is not just comparing yourself to these celebrities, but also comparing your authentic self against a false representation of them and more importantly you. It is important that you never believe anything on social media and focus on doing acts and practices of self-love. When you realize this, you can come to see your own beauty without the influence of social media.