The Nutcracker returns to Hamilton for the holidays

The Hamilton Academy of Performing Arts highlights why this ballet remains central to the holiday season, year after year

T he Nutcracker isn’t just a ballet—it's a timeless tradition, a cornerstone of the holiday season that continues to captivate audiences year after year. With its themes of imagination, connection, and transformation, it has a way of resonating across generations, drawing people into a world of wonder.

For over 23 years, the Hamilton Academy of Performing Arts has been connecting people through ballet. Dec. 6 and 7, 2024 marks their 10th annual rendition of The Nutcracker at the McIntyre Performing Arts Centre, blending classic elements with creative touches to create a memorable experience.

Melania Pawliw, co-founder and artistic director of the Hamilton Academy of Performing Arts, shared how for many families, The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition and a first step into the world of live theatre. “For young audiences, The Nutcracker is usually their first introduction to the ballet,” said Pawliw.

Melania Pawliw, Co-Founder and Artistic Director

Hamilton Academy of Performing Arts

Tchaikovsky’s iconic score and the enchanting story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince invite audiences to dream, telling a tale that feels as fresh as it does familiar. Pawliw shared that while The Nutcracker is performed year-round in Europe, in North America it has become synonymous with the holiday season, embodying a sense of community and celebration. “[In Europe] it’s just a ballet like any other ballet.” said Pawliw.

What makes the Hamilton Academy’s production distinct is its ability to marry tradition with accessibility. “Any ballet we do, we stay close to the original storyline and choreography,” shared Pawliw, “We always adapt the choreography to add so many new parts, because it creates more opportunity for children to be in the production.”

Drawing inspiration from Vasily Vainonen’s original choreography, this rendition introduces fresh elements such as a live orchestra and choir, elevating the performance in new and exciting ways. “We always look for ways to expand the production.” explained Pawliw.

Community involvement is at the core of the Hamilton Academy’s approach. With over 100 roles available, dancers from Hamilton and surrounding areas audition to take part, including both young students and seasoned professionals. This mix of backgrounds creates a unique environment where children can gain experience that inspires personal and artistic growth.

Pawliw shared that the most rewarding part of her job is watching young dancers evolve from smaller roles to leading characters over time.

For those new to ballet, The Nutcracker presents a lively and immersive experience. “It’s a holiday celebration that brings people together,” said Pawliw. From the elegance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’s dance to the mesmerizing Waltz of the Snowflakes, every detail is designed to delight. The live orchestra brings Tchaikovsky’s score to life, surrounding the audience with the richness of his timeless music.

Melania Pawliw, Co-Founder and Artistic Director

Hamilton Academy of Performing Arts

As the Hamilton Academy of Performing Arts continues its annual tradition of bringing The Nutcracker to life, it reaffirms the arts’ power to connect and inspire. They have not only kept the tradition of The Nutcracker alive but have also expanded its impact, making the ballet a shared experience that connects people through the beauty of performance and the holiday spirit.

The Nutcracker invites everyone to celebrate the season’s joy together. Performances will take place on Dec. 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 7, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.. Don’t miss this classic holiday tradition!