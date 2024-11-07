There is a lack of healthy and plant-based food options on campus 

Despite the many spots available for a quick bite, the vegetarian and vegan food options at McMaster are very limited and leave many of us hunting for greens

I t is safe to say that, at one point or another, most of us have found ourselves famished on campus and not really sure what to eat. The food options vary from a $5.00 pizza slice from Pizza Pizza to a $20.00 bowl from The Chopped Leaf. This does not offer much variety for those trying to eat healthy while on a student budget.

Not to mention the difficulty in finding plant based vegetarian and especially vegan options. Many students cannot eat animal products for religious or ethical reasons. The few vegan and vegetarian options on campus tend to cost more and few of the vegan options have a decent amount of protein.

A reoccurring frustration in the realm of campus food is the price. McMaster claims to care about student mental health, but makes it so hard to access healthy and affordable food as prices have increased since last year. This is especially significant considering research showing the relationship between a healthy diet and mental health.

A study done at the University of Middlesex discovered that what we eat now is strongly linked to our health later in life. Researchers at the University of British Columbia also found that poor eating habits specifically in post-secondary students are linked to poorer health throughout their lives. For these reasons, the university should ensure that healthy and religiously considerate food options are accessible.

An obvious solution would be to bring food from home. But this argument does not consider students with busy schedules, a lack of culinary skills and a lack of cooking equipment. Not to mention, the increasing grocery prices that force many students to opt for the cheaper fast food or instant noodles.

It is only fair to assume that a university for which we pay thousands in tuition could put more effort into ensuring students can access affordable, healthy and vegan options.

Fortunately, in the meantime, there is an MSU affiliated organization, called the Food Collective Centre, which is a food security resource. Students can access an on-campus food bank and cooking workshops, to provide them with the skills and ingredients to make healthy meals themselves. This is a great way to solve some of the limitations to bringing your own food on campus.

However, the general student body might not access this resource due to stigma surrounding food assistance. So, the responsibility falls back to McMaster University to ensure that students can eat healthy while also observing their religious and/or ethical convictions. The food options on campus should both be affordable, inclusive and equitable for both students who do and do not eat meat and dairy products.