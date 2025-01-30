Explore a range of scholarships designed to support and uplift BIPOC students in their pursuit of higher education and academic success

A t McMaster University, BIPOC students have access to a variety of scholarships aimed at reducing financial barriers and fostering academic achievement. These scholarships not only provide crucial financial support but also recognize the unique experiences of BIPOC students and the perspectives they bring to campus.

Discussed below are accessible and impactful scholarships available to help BIPOC students succeed in their educational journey. Whether you’re a first-year student or well into your studies, these opportunities can make a significant difference in your academic path.

RBC Capital Markets Pathways Diversity Award Program

The RBC Capital Markets Pathways Diversity Award Program includes a $10,000 award, a 2026 summer internship, an executive sponsorship for career guidance and networking opportunities. This program is available for full-time Black or Indigenous undergraduate students that will graduate between December 2026 and June 2027. The application deadline is Feb. 9, 2025.

Applicants must have a strong academic record, actively participate in extra-curricular activities and demonstrate a genuine interest in pursuing a career in finance after graduation. Additionally, candidates must be available to join a full-time summer internship program running from May to August 2026.

To apply applicants must also be Canadian citizens, permanent residents of Canada or legally eligible to work in Canada for any employer up until August 2026. This unique opportunity is designed for students from all academic programs who are committed to both their academic growth and a future in the finance industry.

RBC Indigenous Development Program

The RBC Indigenous Development Program is a two-year, nationwide rotational initiative designed for college and university graduates who self-identify as Indigenous people of Canada. The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2025.

This program offers four work rotations: three focused on a specific business area and one dedicated to a charitable organization or qualified non-profit. The charitable rotation provides meaningful work experience, allowing you to apply your skills while expanding your professional network in the non-profit sector.

Upon applying, applicants must be recent university graduates and be willing to commit to the program for the full two years. Applicants must also reside in close proximity to an RBC Branch or RBC location and be willing to commute on a regular basis.

This program aims to help participants develop essential skills and build valuable networks to support their career growth at RBC.

Blackspace Scholarship

The Blackspace Scholarship is an annual scholarship launched by the MSU club Blackspace in partnership with the Royal Bank of Canada. The scholarship is awarded to Black-Identifying women and nonbinary McMaster students. The application deadline is Feb. 1, 2025.

The application is open to both McMaster undergraduate and graduate students. Applicants for this scholarship must answer several questions that demonstrate a strong sense of self-awareness and personal growth.

They should highlight their educational aspirations and how their academic pursuits align with the broader goal of contributing to their community or society. Applicants are also expected to showcase resilience through past experiences, particularly how they've overcome adversity.

This scholarship application seeks to understand how applicants’ identities, particularly as Black women or nonbinary individuals, have shaped their academic journey, along with their perspectives on diversity and inclusion.

The Edgar Lee Ware Memorial Award

The Edgar Lee Ware Memorial Award, established in 2022 by Syrus Marcus Ware, recognizes undergraduate students enrolled in the School of the Arts who identify as Black, Indigenous and/or racialized with a $3,000 award. The application deadline is Apr. 29, 2025.

The award honours students who demonstrate significant community involvement and leadership potential. Applicants for the Edgar Lee Ware Memorial Award must be undergraduate students currently enrolled in the School of the Arts, pursuing a Bachelor's, Co-op, Honours Co-op, or Honours program.

Applicants must self-identify as a racialized or Indigenous person, have completed at least 18 graded units in the current year and maintain a minimum average GPA of 9.5 on the McMaster 12-point scale. Additionally, applicants must meet eligibility requirements for in-course awards. Graduating students are excluded from consideration. McMaster students can apply through the AwardSpring website.

The Adella Margaret Bragg Scholarship

The Adella Margaret Bragg Scholarship is a merit-based award valued up to $12,000, available to female students from the Six Nations of the Grand River territory enrolled in any undergraduate program at McMaster University. The scholarship is renewable for up to three years, with a maximum annual value of $4,000. The application deadline is Apr. 29, 2025.

To qualify, applicants must be an undergraduate student, enrolled in a Bachelor's, Co-op, Honours, Honours Co-op, or Year 1 program. Students must have completed the Indigenous Ancestry Verification process and have approved proof of Indigenous Identity in Mosaic. Additionally, applicants must have a minimum of 24 graded units and a sessional average of 9.5 or higher. This scholarship is not available to graduating students or those enrolled in Nursing Consortium Programs at Mohawk or Conestoga.

For consideration, applicants must agree to the Student Declaration and self-identify as Indigenous on the Mosaic Indigenous Ancestry Verification System. Proof of Indigenous identity is required prior to the deadline. McMaster students can apply through the AwardSpring website.

The CIBC Future Technology Leaders Black & Indigenous Scholarship

The CIBC Financial Technology Award is a $10,000 scholarship, typically awarded to 10 students, for undergraduate students enrolled in Level 2 of a Faculty of Engineering co-op program at McMaster University. Applicants must self-identify as Black and/or Indigenous and express an interest in working in the financial technology industry. The application deadline is Apr. 29, 2025.

To be eligible, students must meet the following requirements: be registered as an undergraduate student, have a minimum of 18 graded units in the current academic year and maintain a sessional average of 9.5 or higher. Applicants must also be eligible for in-course awards. The award is not available to graduating students or those pursuing a second degree.

Additionally, applicants must self-identify through the Indigenous Ancestry Verification System on Mosaic and students from racialized or Indigenous backgrounds are encouraged to apply. McMaster students can apply through the AwardSpring website.

These programs offer not only financial assistance but also mentorship and real-world experience to help students thrive in their chosen fields. By exploring and applying for these opportunities, BIPOC students can gain tools and networks to help them succeed in their educational and career journeys.

By actively seeking out and applying for these scholarships and work opportunities, BIPOC university students can help bridge the gap in representation within various industries. Students can discover additional scholarship opportunities through university resources, including the Black Student Success Centre's Instagram, the Indigenous Student Services Instagram and AwardSpring on Mosaic.