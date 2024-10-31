Toxic drinking culture is plaguing Halloween parties 

Halloween celebrations on campus are being harmed by a toxic drinking culture which is detrimental to the experience of student's and their well-b eing

By: Dawn McKee/Opinion Contributor

H alloween at McMaster is often seen as a time for students to take a break from their busy schedules and have fun. However, many of the off-campus celebrations revolve around heavy drinking and wild parties. This can seem like just a normal part of university life, but it raises important questions about how much drinking is too much and the impact it has on students' well-being.

There’s no denying that parties and alcohol often go hand in hand, especially around big events like Halloween. But when drinking becomes the focus, it can lead to risky behavior and long-term health issues. For some students, the pressure to join in can feel overwhelming, leaving little room for those who don’t drink or prefer quieter celebrations.

The effects of binge drinking and parties being so centered around drinking aren’t just limited to hangovers and regrets the next day. It can contribute to a toxic drinking culture on campus, where students may feel the need to drink excessively to fit in. This environment can also make it harder for those struggling with alcohol to avoid temptation or speak up about their concerns.

McMaster offers some alternatives, like sober events, but they are often overshadowed by the louder, more popular parties. These options are important for creating a more inclusive atmosphere where everyone can enjoy Halloween, whether or not they drink. More effort could be put into promoting these events and normalizing different ways to celebrate.

In the end, Halloween should be about having fun and not about feeling pressured to drink too much. Students, as well as the university, should consider how to strike a better balance. By encouraging safer and healthier events with the focus on something other than alcohol, we can make Halloween a more enjoyable experience for everyone, without the downside of toxic drinking culture.