Hamilton running organization VR Pro hosts charitable Halloween races in support of Hamilton Food Share and McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation

V R Pro is a company which facilitates race events for the running community within Hamilton and Burlington. This year’s Halloween races were held on Oct. 26. and started at the Discovery Centre Waterfront Shores.

This year’s race offers runners a one kilometer race, a five kilometer race, and a 10 kilometer race. But while the race offers runners a chance to indulge in the Halloween spirit and compete with others, it also aims to help others. Funds raised from the races this year will be donated to the McMaster Children's Hospital and the Hamilton Food Share.

Amitoz Bhattale is the company's new director of marketing. This year's races were her first Halloween races and she has helped to make this year’s event one to remember.

“It's all about the community in this one. And we are supporting McMaster Children's Hospital in this race and the Hamilton food shelter as well. We've already raised over $3,500 for that [McMaster Children’s Hospital] and $1,500 worth of food for the Hamilton Food Shelter,” said Bhattale.

VRPro

By signing up for the Halloween race with VRPro, runners were prompted to donate to either the McMaster Children’s Hospital or Hamilton Food Shelter. Additionally, those who signed up for the one kilometer race were asked to donate $25 overall.

Along with numerous individuals donating to these charities before the race, VRPro also had an option for people to bring non-perishable items to donate or to make a monetary donation to Hamilton Food Share.

“[W]e definitely want to make an impact whether it's through the charities that we support or through the community that we bring together. And that's how we measure success as VRPro. And personally for me, if I have done the marketing right, and if we have gotten enough participants and we have exceeded the check that we have for us, that's a personal success for me,” said Bhattale.

If you are a runner and passionate about supporting charitable organizations, VR Pro hosts other holiday themed, charitable races throughout the year. On Dec. 1, 2024 they will host a Santa Parade Race followed by the Santa Hamilton Race on Dec. 15, 2024, the funds from which will support Food for Life and Mission Services.



