“We’re All Neighbours Here” offers an intimate look at housing insecurity

This immersive art experience held in Powell Park highlights the stories of those living unhoused and the value of community

F rom Oct. 17 to 19, Hamilton-based non-profit Helping Hands Street Mission transformed the parking lot of Powell Park, located near Barton St. E. and Birch Ave., into an immersive art experience. Entitled “We’re All Neighbours Here," this event featured 13 artists who each portrayed a different experience with housing insecurity or instability.

Located at 349 and 351 Barton Street East, HHSM provides friendship-based support for people experiencing poverty. Proceeds from the event went towards paying the artists and supporting various initiatives at HHSM such as their free cafe, clothing store and social programs. Tickets were sold in advance for $25 and at the door for $30.

Lauren Galenkamp, the executive projects assistant at HHSM spoke to The Silhouette about the inspiration for the event. “A lot of the stories that I’ve heard from a lot of the friends at Helping Hands have shifted the way that I view a lot of things. It’s made me more compassionate. It’s made me softer as a person. It also has made me realize that not a lot of people get a chance to listen to those stories, so I wanted to make a space for our friends to tell their stories and for people to come and listen,” said Galenkamp.

Ten different stations were set up, each depicting a different person’s story. Works included photography, paintings, sculptures, spoken word, and dance. Attendees were encouraged to walk through the exhibit at their own pace. “Art is this incredible bridge and storytelling is this incredible bridge that makes it easier for us to think about things and to sit with things and wrestle with things,” said Galenkamp.

One of the artists is Sarah C., who shared her story through an essay that was both displayed and read aloud. "Community is important because it makes you feel seen, heard, and like a human being who belongs in society, instead of just being another statistic for homelessness," wrote Sarah.

The exhibit featured interactive components, including a station called “Tapestry” with writing prompts about the meaning of home. As attendees exited the exhibit, they were invited to write reflections on a large paper banner. There was also a children’s station with various activities.

The name “We’re All Neighbours Here,” was chosen to represent the community-based perspective that HHSM practices. “We all have something to give. We are all neighbours in this space and we all care for this space together. Sometimes people have ways they contribute that don’t look typical to what we would expect, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t have something to contribute that is valuable in community,” said Galenkamp.

The decision to hold this fundraiser stemmed from a desire to change the annual HHSM fundraising gala. “Our galas always have so much in the program because we want so many friends to be able to share their story that it ends up being a very full evening of just friends telling stories. Which is so great, but is not what people want from a gala necessarily. It made us realize that maybe we should be doing an event that feels more like us and feels like it is more accessible, because galas are expensive,” said Galenkamp.

She added that the event was intentionally held outdoors to encourage people to consider the experiences of people who have to live outdoors, especially in cold and rainy weather.

Galenkamp said that she began planning the event in July and the process was supported by two artist coordinators and a group of volunteer mentors. Vik Mudge, one of the participating artists, discussed his experience participating in the show. “It’s been really interesting to meet folks from many different places and many different backgrounds and many different experiences. It’s been really powerful to talk to people and hear their stories and experiences,” said Mudge.

Another of the artists, Michael Irvine, echoed this sentiment. “Everything’s been very powerful with the friendliness in people. Everybody wants to help you. We don’t label it as love but there’s a lot of love,” said Irvine.

Galenkamp said she hoped that the exhibit would help people move forward with compassion. “What we need in this city pretty badly is more compassionate people in our neighbourhoods. I want my friends to be able to share their stories and for people to see them and be changed by them and be affected by them. I would love for it to have long term impact over the way that we see each other as neighbours,” said Galenkamp.

After the event, Galenkamp expressed that she was proud and grateful. "Each of the artists were able to feel proud and present their art, and ultimately their story, in a dignified way. We are so grateful for the [over 200] people who came and listened to their stories. It is because of our community showing up that continues to remind us that making space for our friends to tell stories is always a valuable use of time and resources," stated Galenkamp.

If you are interested in hearing people’s stories, HHSM has several videos on their Instagram and Youtube pages including their “Let’s Talk About Barton,” series and “Chris’s Story.” To learn more about HHSM and the supports they provide, you can visit their website.