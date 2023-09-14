What you should know about the Canadian energy drink recall 

Find out why the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled over 25 brands of energy drinks, including Prime and Bang Energy

I n Aug. 2023, over 25 energy drink brands were recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Among these recalled brands include Prime, Monster and G Fuel.

The CFIA released its initial recall in Jul. 2023 and has since expanded the list. The investigation into these products was initiated by United States Senator Charles Schumer, who raised concerns about the caffeine levels in Prime Energy drinks.

On Jul. 9, 2023, Schumer held a press conference calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate his concerns, expressing the danger of Prime’s massively successful advertising campaign targeted at children and young teens.

On Jul. 9, 2023, Schumer held a press conference calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate his concerns, expressing the danger of Prime’s massively successful advertising campaign targeted at children and young teens.

Prime Energy was founded and fronted by popular influencers Logan Paul and KSI, which helped the brand spring to popularity upon its launch last year.

Prime Energy has previously stated that they do not distribute in Canada, however the product can be found on shelves in three provinces and is said by distributors to be imported from the US.

According to the FDA, for healthy adults the limit for caffeine consumption is 400 mg per day, which equates to roughly four to five cups of coffee. There is no current limit set for children as the FDA discourages caffeine consumption by children.

Exceeding this limit can result in harmful side effects, ranging from insomnia and nausea to seizures in more severe cases of overconsumption.

Prime isn’t the only energy drink brand on the recall list that has been accused of pandering to a younger audience. Bang Energy, containing a whopping 300 mg of caffeine per drink, garnered immense popularity from their active social media presence.

Past Bang Energy brand ambassadors have included Jojo Siwa, the hype house, Kendall Vertes and countless other TikTok and social media influencers.

Many of these recalled brands have found marketing hubs on TikTok and Instagram, catering to specific subcommunities of children and teenage consumers. From fitness and gym influencers, to gamers, to streamers and commentary channels, there few internet spaces void of energy drink brand deals.

Many of these recalled brands have found marketing hubs on TikTok and Instagram, catering to specific subcommunities of children and teenage consumers. From fitness and gym influencers, to gamers, to streamers and commentary channels, there few internet spaces void of energy drink brand deals.

All while these products are algorithmically being marketed to children through their favorite creators, many contain harmful and illegal levels of caffeine.

The legal caffeine limit for Canadian energy drinks is 180 milligrams. The recalled products all exceed this caffeine limit, including Prime Energy which contains 200 milligrams per drink.

A can of Coke contains 2.67 mg of caffeine per fl oz and is not classified under FDA as an energy drink. Prime Energy Drink contains 16.67 mg per fl oz, making Prime six times as caffeinated as a Coke. Also included in the Canadian recall is Monster Energy which contains 10.2 mg per fl oz, making it almost four times as caffeinated.

Prime Energy Drink contains 16.67 mg per fl oz, making Prime six times as caffeinated as a Coke. Also included in the Canadian recall is Monster Energy which contains 10.2 mg per fl oz, making it almost four times as caffeinated.

A full list of the recalled products can be found the Canadian Government website and more information about healthy caffeine consumption is available from the FDA.