Winter intramural sports begin

New sports begin for McMaster students looking to participate in winter intramurals

A s McMaster students head into a new semester, the McMaster Athletics and Recreations department will begin the winter portion of their intramural competitions. Fourteen sports will be included in the winter intramural schedule, all of which are different from those offered during the fall semester. Such sports include indoor cricket, inner-tube water polo, and volleyball.

There are fourteen sports included in the winter intramural schedule, all of which are different from the sports offered during the fall semester.

The intramural sports winter league will also include 5 tournament style games, which include table tennis, wheelchair European basketball and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

Different intramural style levels will also be available in the winter term. The different types of leagues include Playfun, which offers the chance for beginners to experience the games without an emphasis on the competitive aspect of the sport, as well as PlayComp, which are geared towards students who look to engage in a more fast pace style of play.

The different types of leagues include Playfun, which offers the chance for beginners to experience the games without an emphasis on the competitive aspect of the sport, as well as PlayComp, which are geared towards students who look to engage in a more fast pace style of play.

Registration for winter intramurals have already passed, ending on Nov. 26. Those who are interested can follow updates and announcements on the McMaster Intramural Sports Instagram.