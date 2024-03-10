Women’s basketball team gives a standout playoff performance

Facing tough match-ups with newfound confidence in the playoffs, the Marauders women's basketball team has a promising future ahead of them

T he McMaster University women's basketball team's journey through the playoffs was a clear display of the team’s potential to stand toe-to-toe with the country's best. The team was faced with tough match-ups, particularly in their quarterfinal match against the Carleton University Ravens, the top team in the Ontario University Athletics and U Sports, on Feb. 24.

Jenna Button, a player on the women's basketball team, highlighted their increase in confidence throughout the season, a critical factor in their ability to compete at the highest level.

"I truly believe that, even though we are such a young team. We have incredible athletes that put in the work to be able to compete with the top teams in the country. I think [the team’s confidence] will come with a little bit more experience," said Button.

This faith was not misplaced, as the Marauders demonstrated their capabilities in the tightly contested playoff run against the Ravens.

“They’re a great team. . .So that was obviously a huge challenge for us. Going up to Ottawa as well, it’s a tough gym to play in," said Button.

Despite the odds, the Marauders approached the game with determination.

"We were the underdogs in that game; we had nothing to lose, and we did. We frickin’ gave them a run for their money. . .We stuck with them for three quarters, and then, unfortunately, things didn’t go our way in the fourth quarter," said Button.

The 77-94 defeat was a mix of disappointment and pride for the team. However, the season’s overall success and 16-8 record was a testament to the team's resilience and their solid foundation for the future.

Especially in their victory against Wilfrid Laurier University and the hard-fought game against Carleton, the Marauder’s playoff performance highlighted their potential and the bright future that lies ahead.

As they continue to grow and gain more experience, their faith in their ability to compete with any team in the country only strengthens, promising thrilling seasons to come for the women's basketball team.