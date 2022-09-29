Women’s rugby wins by a final spread of 77 over Laurier Golden Hawks

While Marauders grabbed a huge win over Laurier, it’s another example of the lopsided scores being seen around the league

The women’s rugby season is now two weeks into play and the Marauders just took on the Laurier Golden Hawks for their season home opener. After a win against Trent in the teams first game and a loss against Guelph in the team’s second game, the team had the opportunity to finally host a team on their home turf.

Looking to get back on track following their loss last time out, the first home game of the season was highly anticipated for the team. Newly named head coach Chris Jones was also very eager for this game, as it would be his first ever home game with the team.

“There was a lot of energy and excitement,” said Jones.

The women’s team also took the opportunity to host a number of events during their season home opener to offer the opportunity for some interaction with those attending the game. These events also added further excitement for the team and the community heading in the game, creating a more fun environment altogether.

“It ended up being our alumni day and we also had about 12 recruits out playing a touch game before with some of the alumni,” explained Jones.

The excitement surrounding the game seemed to spur the team to a massive win. The Marauders beat their opponents by 77 points and maintained a complete shut out. In fact, it took just a minute and a half for the Marauders to gain their first points.

As great a result this is for the Marauders though, it's almost impossible to ignore such wide gaps that exist between teams in the same conference. The Marauders lost 86-5 to Guelph the week before this game. Looking at the other side of the field, the Golden Hawks suffered an 84 to nothing loss to the University of Toronto Varsity Blues the weekend prior as well.

The league has seen no team lose by a margin of seven points or less thus far in the season. Jones credited the lopsided scores to a lack of funding and involvement by schools.

“When there is funding available through different resources and avenues, such as alumni or other things, you’re able to put more priority on the team and get the results you want,” said Jones.

McMaster’s team seems to have the funding and resources to succeed. They’ve re-entered the U SPORTS top ten ranking after they defeated Laurier but Jones still hopes that the gap between teams closes and creates a more competitive environment.

“It's always better for everybody if the competition is even. It helps to create better games and helps players to develop,” explained Jones.

