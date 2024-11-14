Women's volleyball starts on a win streak

Following an inspiring 2023-2024 season, McMaster women's volleyball sees continued success this season winning all games as of yet

A fter the close defeats and heartbreaking eliminations in the 2022-2023 season, McMaster women’s volleyball team has come out on a hot streak this season. The team has won all four of their regular season games.

In their most recent season, the Marauders were one win away from claiming the Ontario University Athletics champion title. They fell short to their rival Brock University in the Quigley Cup Final on Mar. 8, 2023.

Shortly after this loss, the Marauders went on to compete in the U Sport’s National Championship, which they hosted. They suffered another defeat in the first round of this championship, as they fell to the University of British Columbia with a score of one to three.

Though in this competition, the Marauders seemed to turn their early exit into triumph. They went on to beat the Brock Badgers in the U Sport Consolation Semifinal and subsequently won against Saint Mary’s University in the U Sports consolation final, ending their season with their highest ever national placement.

The form in which the Marauders ended their last season has seemingly carried over to the 2024-2025 season. The Marauders women's volleyball team has won each of their first four games, all with the same score, three to zero.

They have so far played against and beat the University of Toronto and the Nipissing Lakers. Key returning players have been crucial to these wins, including fourth year players Sullie Sundara and Chayse Victoria.

Similarly, second year Olivia Julien has been in form as she leads the team in overall kills with 41 total in these first four games.

The Marauders will hope to keep up this win streak as they take on the University of Guelph on Nov. 8. at home in the Burridge Gymnasium.