Women's volleyball starts year with consistent wins

Marauders women's volleyball opens year with back-to-back games against Windsor and Toronto Metropolitan University, picking up four wins in four games



D espite losing the last four games of the 2024 portion of the season, the Marauders women’s volleyball team has kick-started 2025 with four consecutive wins in their first four games. Their current record has the team sitting with 10 wins and four losses this season.

The Marauders lost to the Western University Mustangs on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, 2024 and lost again to the Brock University Badgers on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, 2024. The Mustangs sit just below the Marauders in the U Sport rankings at eleventh place, while the Badgers are ranked eighth.

With two tough opponents out of the way, the Marauders entered the season with matchups against the University of Windsor Lancers at home on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11, 2025. The Lancers are ranked twentieth in USports rankings.

The Marauders went on to sweep the Lancers in their first match, with a decisive three to zero scoreline. Outside hitter Emma McKinnon led the team in kills with 11 in total, while setter Chayse Victoria led in assists with 24 in total.

The two teams' second meeting was closer in score, ending with a three to two scoreline. Outside hitter Maddy Lutes stepped up, leading the team in kills with 16 total and Victoria continued leading in assists with 40 total.

The team then took on Toronto Metropolitan University on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, 2025. Similarly to their first game against the Lancers, the Marauders swept TMU in their first match. The second game was decisive as well, as the Marauders won with a score of three to one.

As the Ontario University Athletics season continues, the Marauders will face the University of Ottawa on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, 2025, at home in the Burridge Gym, where the volleyball team will hope to continue its recent success.