As the McMaster wrestling team kicks off the winter end of the 2024-2025 season, they head to St. Catharines for the Brock Open

T he 2024 portion of the competitive season was exciting and productive for the Marauders wrestling team, having competed in four competitions in total. The 2025 portion of this year's season includes three competitions. The first took place in St. Catharines on Jan. 11, 2025, ahead of the coveted Ontario University Athletics championships, which will take place from Feb. 7 to 9, 2025.

The Marauder’s first competition of the season was the McMaster Open on Nov. 3, 2024. The women’s team was able to capture first place overall, while the men’s team finished fourth, securing a first place finish.

With a solid start to their season, the Marauders went on to compete in the Toronto Metropolitan University Open on Nov. 2, 2024. This competition saw both teams finish just one place lower than before, with the women’s team finishing second and the men’s team finishing fifth for an overall fifth place finish.

The Marauders then competed in the York Open on Nov. 16, 2024, where they landed an overall eighth place finish. Finally, the Marauders took on the University of Toronto Open on Nov. 30 to end the year. They finished third overall in the meet.

To begin the new year, the McMaster team competed in the Brock Open on Jan. 11. They finished second overall with 59 total points. Third year wrestler, Senuki Dasanayaka claimed McMaster's athlete of the week after a standout showing at the open, picking up 10 team points for the Marauders.

For the remaining meets, the Marauders wrestling team is packed with veteran wrestlers, including former USport Wrestler of the Year Serena Di Benedetto on the women’s side. The men’s team includes former USport Male Most Outstanding Wrestler, Gregory McNeil.

With veteran leaders on both the women’s and men’s side, the upcoming Brock Open will be a chance to begin this campaign on a high note, and find a maintainable level for their coming competitions.