Art and advocacy come together at DisVisibility Week

By blending creativity with representation, Maccess proves that art can inspire action for disability awareness

D uring the week of Nov. 18 to 22, 2024, Maccess, a volunteer-run peer support and advocacy centre of the McMaster Students Union, hosted DisVisibility Week, a series of art-focused events designed to foster disability awareness.

The events aimed to celebrate the creativity that is essential in navigating a world not built with accessibility in mind. This year’s theme, “Cripped Creativity,” was at the heart of the week’s programming, offering participants a chance to engage with art as a tool for expression, community-building, and justice.

The term “Cripped Creativity,” as explained by Honey Starr, assistant director of Maccess, builds on the idea of “cripping,” a concept from their social work class that reclaims the term “crip” as a form of empowerment.

“Cripping creativity is about making creativity accessible," shared Starr, emphasizing that artistic expression doesn’t need to adhere to fixed structures or rules. Instead, this week was about honouring the diverse ways people create—on their own timelines and with tools that work for them.

The art-based events during DisVisibility Week encouraged participants to engage with creativity in ways intended to feel authentic and liberating. The activities offered judgment-free spaces for exploration and self-expression.

Each day of the week-long initiative featured an event designed to showcase different artistic mediums. Monday’s Disability Doodlefest invited participants to doodle freely and share their creations. On Tuesday Maccess held a movie night showcasing peace love (unicorns) & communism, a film by McMaster alumni that critiques campus advocacy systems and recognizes Maccess itself.

Throughout the week, the Bits & Buttons event focused on creating custom buttons, allowing participants to design pins that expressed personal or political statements. A game of Jeopardy also provided a lighthearted trivia experience.

The Zine Fiends event on Nov. 22, in collaboration with the Women and Gender Equity Network, capped off the week with a hands-on zine-making workshop that proved especially popular.

“It’s so easy to create a zine with just a single sheet of paper,” Starr explained. Participants were encouraged to let their imaginations roam, piecing together collages, poetry, or artwork in a communal space. The event’s success highlighted the power of accessible art forms to bring people together and spark conversations.

The choice to focus DisVisibility Week around artistic activities was intentional. “Creativity is already such a central part of the disabled experience,” noted Starr. “People with disabilities are constantly coming up with creative solutions to navigate inaccessible spaces.” By channeling this resourcefulness into art, Maccess aimed to create opportunities for participants to share their stories, experiences and ideas in powerful and tangible ways.

Nat Sim, director of MACCESS, added that art can also challenge stereotypes and shift narratives.

“Disability is often talked about in ways that aren’t authentic or critical," shared Sim. She explained that through art, individuals are able to tell their stories on their own terms. Events like these are not just about fostering creativity but also about building a deeper understanding of the experiences of folks with disabilities and advocating for justice.

Starr reflected on the week’s impact on those who attended. “We had students come in and say, "I didn’t even know Maccess existed until now,"” shared Starr. By raising awareness about their space and mission, DisVisibility Week succeeded in spotlighting advocacy about the experiences of individuals with disabilities.

Inclusion and accessibility were central to the planning of the week’s events. Maccess took care to ensure activities were physically accessible and adaptable to different needs. “We wanted to make sure that our events reflected the values we stand for,” Sim emphasized.

As Maccess looks to the future, its leaders hope to continue expanding their reach and creating spaces where disabled students feel seen, supported and celebrated. “We’re an open space and we accept everybody, no matter what stage you are in your diagnosis or journey with disability,” said Sim.

Students interested in supporting Maccess can follow them on social media, participate in upcoming events, or stop by their renovated space on campus. The Maccess centre is located in MUSC B111 and is open from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. With initiatives like DisVisibility Week, Maccess is not only advocating for a more inclusive campus but also reminding everyone of the power of art and community.