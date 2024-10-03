DBAC indoor track renovation underway

DBAC updating its indoor running track following damages from the construction of the Hub and renovations at Pulse Fitness Cen tre

B eginning Sept. 18, the indoor running track at the David Braley Athletic Centre is to be closed for renovations. Until renovations are complete, users should anticipate intermittent noise and disruptions to third-floor facility access.

The track features a four-lane, 200-metre running track and a 60-metre sprint area, commonly used for casual walks, jogging, and running.

In an email statement to the Silhouette, T. J. Kelly, manager of facilities and events at McMaster University, stated that the renovations will primarily focus on updating the track's surface alongside minor repairs such as drywall patching and a fresh coat of paint.

“The key reason for the refresh came following the construction of the Hub and renovation to the Pulse Fitness Centre as part of the student activity fitness expansion project, as some unexpected damage occurred to the indoor running track, despite efforts to protect the surface during construction,” stated Kelly.

The project, which began in the summer of 2018, had an estimated construction value of $42 million and included the construction of a new four-story student activity building known as The Hub and renovations to the existing DBAC Pulse Fitness Centre.

Kelly noted that sourcing replacement materials for the track was both difficult and expensive, as the current surface, installed when DBAC opened in 2006, was nearing the end of its lifespan after many years of service. "This was an opportunity for us to provide much-needed updates to the facility,” stated Kelly.

Kelly stated that McMaster's Facility Services is coordinating with the project managers and contractors to minimize disruptions, although Kelly acknowledged potential short-term closures of certain areas outside of the track for safety reasons.

Currently, when the repairs will be completed has yet to be determined.