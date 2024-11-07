Residents urged to mask and get vaccinated amid rising risk of COVID-19, flu and other respiratory viruses

W ith the onset of colder months, Hamilton Public Health Services is advising residents to take steps to protect themselves and their families from common respiratory illnesses, including influenza, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

According to a news release from Hamilton Public Health Services, increased indoor gatherings in the fall and winter raise the risk of these illnesses spreading. To address this, the city is urging residents to adopt a multi-layered approach to prevention, which includes vaccination and masking.

In a public statement, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, emphasized the importance of protecting the community through preventative actions. “We encourage everyone, especially those in high-risk groups, to get both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines,” said Richardson

Public health officials advise all residents aged six months and older to get both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time to maximize protection. Additionally, they recommend regular handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when unwell and frequent hand sanitizing.

COVID-19 and flu vaccines are now available at participating pharmacies and Hamilton Health Services vaccine clinics.

The McMaster Student Wellness Centre is offering flu shots by appointment for students on Nov. 4, 11 and 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students must book in advance and bring their student ID and a valid UHIP card.

For more information on nearby pharmacy vaccine locations, visit the Government of Ontario’s website.