Hamilton Public Library hosts book club celebrating award-winning Hamilton author, Anuja Varghese

By: Erica Boyle, Arts and Culture Contributor

T he Hamilton Public Library celebrated the end of last year’s Hamilton Reads program on Nov. 14, 2024, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Valley Park Branch. This year, Hamilton Reads featured Chrysalis, Anuja Varghese’s debut book.

Chrysalis was published in 2023 and won both the Governor-General award and the Writers Trust Dayne Ogilvie Prize for LGBTQ2+ Emerging Writers in 2023. Additionally, Chrysalis was awarded the Fiction Award at the 31st Annual Hamilton Literary Awards which took place at the HPL’s Central Branch on Dec. 12, 2024.

Hamilton Reads is an annual book club that celebrates reading and shines a spotlight on a recommended book each year. Readers can pick up the book and give their thoughts at the event. This is a great opportunity for the community to come together and bond over a shared love of reading.

“Doing Hamilton Reads over the past year has been so cool for me . . . I’ve got to spend time with a whole bunch of different book clubs, I didn’t even realize there were that many book clubs that the library runs. I got to do a writing workshop. So just so many cool things throughout the year that have both helped promote the book but also just allowed me to connect with different kinds of readers in Hamilton and that’s been really neat,” said Varghese.

The event included Varghese reading from Chrysalis and being interviewed by Sanaa Humayun, a Hamilton artist and artistic director at Hamilton Artists Inc., a local non-profit run by artists. The event was a great opportunity for readers to gather and have some fun. There were complimentary snacks and students from the Abhinaya Performing Arts Centre performed a traditional Bharatanatyam dance.

Varghese lives in Hamilton with her partner, two kids and two cats. She works for the YMCA in Hamilton in addition to being an author.

Varghese discussed what she hopes readers will take away from her book in an interview with The Silhouette. “I hope that anyone that picks up the book sees something of themselves somewhere in these stories. The stories all really focus on women and girls in moments of transformation. They focus on women of colour and queer folks and just the ways that we’re kind of robbed of power in different ways in our lives, and the ways that we can then pull some of that power back,” said Varghese.

Varghese then mentioned her hope that McMaster students will discover an interest in short stories. “Short story collections are not something that a lot of people sort of naturally pick up. So, I hope that if it’s not something you would normally pick up, I hope it encourages people to give short stories a try,” said Varghese.

Currently, Varghese is working on a fantasy series set in medieval India. Readers interested should check out her website or social media for more information. More news about that will soon be released, so stay tuned! For the readers out there who want to get involved with the library, Hamilton Reads is the perfect program for you.